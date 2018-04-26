University of Tartu named best research university in 'New Europe'

British weekly higher education magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has ranked the University of Tartu (TÜ) as the best research-intensive university in "New Europe," or the 13 member states to join the EU since 2004.

TÜ was named the number one institution of higher education involved in research in THE's "New Europe" rankings, the publication announced when publishing the results on Thursday, adding that TÜ also ranked first in the region for its research environment.

TÜ placed 301-350 in the THE World University Rankings published last fall.

Estonia's oldest university was followed in the rankings by Cyprus University of Technology, which ranks first in citation impact, and the University of Cyprus, which leads the industry income and international outlook measures. The two Cypriot universities ranked 351-400 in the World University Rankings.

Prague's Charles University ranked fourth, ranking first in teaching environment, while Semmelweis University in Budapest, whose strength is in international visibility, rounded out the top five.

The rankings included 53 institutions of higher education in 12 member states, with Malta being the only new member state left out.

The Czech Republic saw the highest representation in the rankings, with 13 of its educational institutions represented, followed by Poland with 12, Hungary with seven and Romania with five.

Tallinn University of Technology (TTÜ) was ranked 18th in the New Europe rankings, placing 601-800 in the THE World University Rankings.

Vilniu University ranked 15th in the New Europe rankings, placing 601-800 in the World University Rankings, while the University of Latvia shared the 31-40 slot in the reserach university rankings, placing 801-1,000 in the World University Rankings.

THE, formerly The Times Higher Education Supplement (THES) is a London-based weekly magazine dedicated to reporting on news and issues related to higher education.