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Universities and the government agree on more study places in key specialties

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All universities will continue to be responsible for shaping study volumes and curriculum content based on OSKA analyses and forecasts.
All universities will continue to be responsible for shaping study volumes and curriculum content based on OSKA analyses and forecasts. Source: Mattias Jõesaar
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Education Minister Kristina Kallas and the rectors of Estonia's six public universities on Wednesday signed administrative agreements for 2026–2028. The parties agreed to increase student admissions in fields facing severe labor shortages.

The administrative agreements set out both the universities' missions and objectives and obligations stemming from the competitiveness needs of the national economy. They also specify the funding provided to meet those goals. One key objective agreed upon this time was to increase student admissions in fields facing severe labor shortages, such as engineering, IT, teacher training and veterinary medicine.

According to Tiit Land, chair of the Rectors' Council and rector of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), universities are satisfied because one stage of the process has been completed and consensus exists between the universities and the ministry. Land said it is important to take advantage of the current unique demographic window, during which the number of upper secondary school graduates is increasing.

This year, 2026, marks the largest number of basic school graduates continuing on to upper secondary education. The number of students obtaining secondary education will continue to grow each year over the next four years. While 10,100 young people completed secondary education in 2024, as many as 12,500 could graduate from high school in 2028. Over the next decade, an additional 600 to 1,000 study places will need to be created annually.

"If we fail to use this window now, we are effectively letting these young people slip away. These young people still need to be educated because our labor market requires more top specialists. That is why universities and the ministry have reached a joint agreement that student admissions must increase," Land said.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said the new administrative agreements are aligned with the long-term higher education plan for 2027–2035. "To ensure Estonia's economic development, we are also increasing the number of doctoral study places," Kallas said.

According to Land, universities still do not yet have complete financial certainty. Final amounts depend on state budget negotiations, but a general agreement is in place. Land said figures have also been agreed upon for the education minister to take into the budget negotiations. "A total of €146 million in additional funding is needed over four years. Slightly more than €100 million of this would go toward expanding bachelor's and professional higher education study places, while the remainder would be allocated to master's studies," he said.

While universities previously even considered refusing to sign the administrative agreements, Land said there was no such threat this year. He noted that last time the sector was in a deep funding crisis because higher education funding had been frozen for years and real funding levels had declined. At present, he said, the main question is how to cover the additional costs associated with increasing student numbers.

"Universities would have preferred a longer-term, larger-scale and more strategic state investment, but they also understand the difficult security and economic situation in which the state must make its choices," Land said.

With Tallinn University of Technology, it was agreed to increase the number of study places in informatics and information technology, as well as in technology, manufacturing and construction curricula. The priorities for Tallinn University are teacher training and IT programs, while Estonian University of Life Sciences will focus on agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary studies. The priorities for Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre include programs preparing music teachers and choir conductors.

All universities will continue to bear responsibility for shaping study volumes and curriculum content based on Estonian Qualifications Authority (OSKA) analyses and forecasts.

In the coming years, doctoral studies will receive an additional 50 study places annually on top of the current 300 places. These will be directed strategically toward important and high-demand fields outside universities where there is a shortage of doctoral-level top specialists. The additional places will also support the development of competencies related to artificial intelligence development and implementation.

The administrative agreements also stipulate that each university will develop study pathways within its areas of responsibility for graduates of vocational secondary education, in order to ensure the smooth continuation of their studies in higher education.

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