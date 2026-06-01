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More than half of students in Estonia forced to work while attending university

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The "Kissing Students" statue in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Estonian students' economic situation has deteriorated in recent years and a growing number of university students are having to work while pursuing their studies, according to a study conducted by Praxis.

A survey conducted by Praxis of around 4,000 university students found that 51 percent would not be able to pursue higher education without working. Three years ago, the corresponding figure was 43 percent.

Sandra Haugas, who led the study, said that for many students, working is no longer a choice but a necessity.

"Although higher education in Estonia is free, meaning students generally do not have to pay tuition fees directly, obtaining a higher education is not truly free for many students. This affects students from rural areas as well as those whose parents are unable to support them financially," Haugas said.

Brita Juske, a student at University of Tartu, acknowledged that managing day-to-day expenses would be more difficult without a job. At the same time, Juske said that balancing work and studies has so far gone smoothly and has not negatively affected her academic performance.

"I think I would manage somehow, but it probably wouldn't be enjoyable. It would be more a matter of just scraping by. I can only say that because my parents would support me. But if my parents were not in a position to help, I definitely would not be able to pursue higher education without working," Juske said.

Janne Pukk, an adviser at the Ministry of Education and Research, said that students' financial circumstances should also be examined by age group, as students come from very different backgrounds. According to Pukk, there is a growing number of people beginning their studies in their 30s or later, many of whom already have jobs, families and loan obligations.

As a result, Pukk said, it is not possible to support all students through a single measure. Assistance should be targeted primarily at younger learners while also improving the conditions of the student loan system.

"We have increased the maximum study allowance from €3,000 to €6,000 and easing the conditions of student loans is currently being considered by the Riigikogu. In other words, we are amending the Study Allowances and Study Loans Act to make student loans more accessible to everyone."

According to the adviser, improving students' financial well-being requires a broader approach and the entire support system should be reviewed.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Urmet Kook

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