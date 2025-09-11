University of Tartu to dial back English medical program

The University of Tartu is seeking extra state funding to admit more medical students in Estonian, planning to cut English-language study places to make room.

The University of Tartu plans to reduce admissions to its English-language medical program in order to expand the Estonian-language program. Until now, 24 students have been admitted annually to the English-language program, but this number may be cut by seven. Starting next academic year, the university is looking to add 20 new study places to the Estonian-language program, which would help ease the growing shortage of doctors.

"We are applying to increase study places in medicine because we know that by 2033 we will need an additional 1,250 new doctors. Currently, we have 186 study places, so to meet that need, we must train 14 more doctors each year," said Külli Kingo, dean of the University of Tartu's Faculty of Medicine.

In the past two years, the University of Tartu has already created extra study places using its own funds. In 2023, 180 new students began medical studies, compared to 187 this year. According to Joel Starkopf, member of the management board of Tartu University Hospital, the additional 20 places will make a difference.

"For example, we already know that in 10 years we will have 10 percent fewer doctors. That is not a prediction but a fact. Based on the age structure of Estonian doctors, which we know well, admitting 200 first-year students — something the faculty has carefully calculated and I agree with — seems to be about the optimal minimum we can do today," Starkopf said.

Since reducing the number of foreign students will also lower tuition revenue, the university has estimated that creating 20 extra study places would cost around €500,000 to €700,000. In a written comment, the Ministry of Education and Research said that securing additional funding to expand medical admissions is a priority and will be discussed with universities during administrative contract negotiations.

