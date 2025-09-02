Rising interest in family medicine won't solve Estonia's doctor shortage

For the first time in years, all slots in the University of Tartu's family medicine residency were filled — but experts say the shortage of family doctors will still persist.

The shortage in Estonia is mounting: many family doctors are nearing retirement and preparing to hang up their stethoscope. Others are already stretched thin, handling cases as primary care physicians that should be directed to different specialists.

The family medicine residency program at the University of Tartu (TÜ) typically offers 40 slots. This year, 42 students were admitted — seven more than last year.

Family medicine has also been designated a state priority, and officials promised that if more candidates passed entrance exams, the university could request additional slots.

Ruth Kalda, professor of family medicine at TÜ and a practicing family doctor, said this year's numbers were significant.

"We've announced 40 spots before, but we haven't managed to fill 40," she said, adding that in the past, they've typically only managed to fill 33–36 slots.

The surge of interest is encouraging, said Triinu-Mari Ots, a board member of the Estonian Association of Family Physicians (EPS). But she warned that many of today's family doctors are already past retirement age.

"Studies show a very large share of family doctors are already of retirement age and may soon be [retiring], and some areas in Estonia don't have any family doctors at all," Ots acknowledged.

Even with the larger residency intake, the shortage will persist.

"If they all stay in family medicine and stay working in Estonia, it could help," she said. "But family medicine and residency take four years, and that's a long time."

Ots argued the real solution is expanding primary care teams.

"Our message to the state is flexible, needs-based funding that strengthens the role of the primary care team — that's what we see as the solution," she said, speaking on the association's behalf.

