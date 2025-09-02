X!

Rising interest in family medicine won't solve Estonia's doctor shortage

News
Doctor's office. Photo is illustrative.
Doctor's office. Photo is illustrative. Source: Karin Koppel
News

For the first time in years, all slots in the University of Tartu's family medicine residency were filled — but experts say the shortage of family doctors will still persist.

The shortage in Estonia is mounting: many family doctors are nearing retirement and preparing to hang up their stethoscope. Others are already stretched thin, handling cases as primary care physicians that should be directed to different specialists.

The family medicine residency program at the University of Tartu (TÜ) typically offers 40 slots. This year, 42 students were admitted — seven more than last year.

Family medicine has also been designated a state priority, and officials promised that if more candidates passed entrance exams, the university could request additional slots.

Ruth Kalda, professor of family medicine at TÜ and a practicing family doctor, said this year's numbers were significant.

"We've announced 40 spots before, but we haven't managed to fill 40," she said, adding that in the past, they've typically only managed to fill 33–36 slots.

The surge of interest is encouraging, said Triinu-Mari Ots, a board member of the Estonian Association of Family Physicians (EPS). But she warned that many of today's family doctors are already past retirement age.

"Studies show a very large share of family doctors are already of retirement age and may soon be [retiring], and some areas in Estonia don't have any family doctors at all," Ots acknowledged.

Even with the larger residency intake, the shortage will persist.

"If they all stay in family medicine and stay working in Estonia, it could help," she said. "But family medicine and residency take four years, and that's a long time."

Ots argued the real solution is expanding primary care teams.

"Our message to the state is flexible, needs-based funding that strengthens the role of the primary care team — that's what we see as the solution," she said, speaking on the association's behalf.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo