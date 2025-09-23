X!

Critics skeptical of Estonia's planned social, healthcare merger

News
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative).
Pensioners in Tallinn (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

In a major reform, Estonia plans to merge social and healthcare services to simplify care, but local governments and interest groups oppose the plan.

Currently, people in Estonia must navigate between family doctors, social workers and pharmacies, often leaving providers without a full picture of their needs despite the country's centralized medical records.

Under the combined system, elderly and other patients who need both medical care and social support would have a single point of contact — a health manager coordinating their care plan.

"This would include their medication list, their doctor's appointments, who can help, who their social worker is and who their family doctor is," explained Kadri Oras, head of the Home Services Department at Viljandi Hospital.

The Ministry of Social Affairs says the reform won't create new financial burdens for local governments, since the state would manage the system. It remains unclear, however, how much funding will be needed or where it will come from in the state budget.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform) noted that the Estonian Health Insurance Fund (EHIF) will review its own funding, and results — including how much emergency room visits drop and how often people end up in the hospital — could determine how much money is required.

"If our main additional expense right now is health managers' salaries, that's negligible compared with overall healthcare costs," Joller said.

The ministry has applied for €14.7 million in EU funding to implement the reform. External aid ends in 2027, by which time the system is expected to be ready. Anneli Taal, head of integration and primary healthcare policy at the ministry, said the state hopes to have nationwide readiness by early 2028.

Local governments and other interest groups, however, remain skeptical.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Karl Sander Kase (Isamaa) said the plan would add another layer of management, overlapping the work already done by existing agencies without providing any additional funding.

"The best way to do this would be to finally integrate social information systems with health databases, so the  same social worker could access a person's health data, and a healthcare worker could see assessments and analyses from the social sector," Kase said.

It's simply a technical matter of developing a single information system, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:28

Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

19:22

Tallinn Airport wants the state to centralize drone control measures

19:19

MPs meet with petitioners calling to disband Riigikogu's Israel friendship group

18:47

Estonian medic risks everything on Ukraine's front lines in new documentary

18:13

Critics skeptical of Estonia's planned social, healthcare merger

17:42

Estonia's Nõo Meat Factory to open Riga flagship store this fall

17:12

Drivers urged to look out for wildlife on the roads as nights get darker

17:07

Foreign minister: NATO is united, Estonia is not alone

16:49

Estonia's ministries to get more free rein over allocated budgets

16:16

Parties' local elections platforms focus on jobs, investments, cutting bureaucracy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

10:06

Competitiveness report: Developmental differences between the Baltics deepening

11:33

Former president of Estonia: May take 'mass casualty event' for NATO to act on Russia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo