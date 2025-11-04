X!

Major social ministry project might never materialize as services

Ministry officials are undergoing training and developing a service that may never reach those who need it.
News

Although the Ministry of Social Affairs employs 168 people to oversee social and healthcare services, a €4 million EU project grant may not result in actual services.

More than €200,000 has already been spent on the project "Development and Expansion of Services for Children with Complex Needs," according to Delfi. The money has gone toward salaries for project managers, seminars organized through event management firms — often featuring officials from the same field — and trips arranged by travel agencies for foreign visits.

Next steps include continued training activities for specialists and pilot projects targeting selected groups. For instance, in 2024, four seminars on rehabilitation were held. According to the ministry, these were meant to support and empower professionals, as well as raise awareness about existing practices, methods and developments. For 2025, the decision has been made to launch new pilot projects and preparations are currently underway.

It remains unclear whether these developments will result in new public services or to what extent children will gain access to them. What is clear, however, is that the project's funds are not being used to expand the volume of services or to ensure their delivery.

Based on information obtained by Delfi, the project's stated aim is to bring expertise on supporting children with disabilities to Estonia and to train local professionals. Reaching the point of concrete public services is not defined as a direct outcome of the project.

While the ministry argues that the project is funded through external sources and does not draw on the national social services budget, nor affect existing state-funded services, it still requires 30 percent co-financing from the Estonian government.

Delfi requested a comment on the rationale for launching the project in the context of Estonia's social sector funding from Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller (Reform). The minister did not respond; instead, the reply came from the official responsible for managing the project, who is also on its payroll.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

