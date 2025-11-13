Estonia's copays for disability care services to rise next spring

Copays for several disability-related care services in Estonia are going up next April as the government cites rising accommodation and meal costs.

Social Minister Karmen Joller (Reform Party) proposed the increases to the Ministry of Finance as part of amendments to the 2026 state budget law.

Under the plan, which calls for a 10 percent hike in copays for several types of care and support services, the maximum monthly co-payment for community living services for disabled people with mental conditions will rise from €405 to €446 from April.

For round-the-clock special care, the copay will likewise rise from €405 to €446 for services serving more than 12 people in a building.

For smaller groups — up to 12 people per building or up to ten in family-style accommodations, capped at 30 per building — the rate will go from €477 to €525 per month.

Day and week care services will see copays rise from €360 to €396 per month.

Since 2022, monthly state support for pensioners living alone has remained at €200. The minister also proposed raising this and the subsistence level for the first household member to €220 per month.

Joller explained the proposed increases were not reflected in the original 2026 state budget bill to allow for additional analysis of copays and actual service costs, based on data from care services provider AS Hoolekandeteenused.

She also said that starting in 2026, copay calculations will include the cost of bed linens and laundering, previously covered by the state.

According to the minister, the increases respond to rising accommodation and meal costs.

"Under the proposal, prices will rise in April, when the daily rate for work ability benefits and the national pension change, which will reduce the impact of the price hikes," Joller said.

