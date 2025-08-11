X!

Estonia's disability criteria leaving those affected scratching their heads

News
Wheelchairs at a demonstration on Toompea.
Wheelchairs at a demonstration on Toompea. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Last year, the number of people with disabilities fell by nearly 8,000. However, for many, it remains unclear what criteria the Social Insurance Board used to make such decisions, and later to change them.

Liis, the mother of a two-year-old and a five-year-old, had until this year received a positive decision when applying for disability status for her daughter, who is blind in one eye, and for her son, who has only one kidney. This summer, however, the Social Insurance Board decided that neither child has a disability, reasoning that the daughter can see with one eye and that the son, despite having only one kidney, can live a normal life.

"They wrote in my daughter's case that because she can see 1.0 with her right eye, she doesn't meet the criteria. To qualify for a moderate disability, vision would have to be at least 0.3. That left me very confused about why the disability was granted in the first place. I challenged the decision and suddenly my daughter was granted a moderate disability again — but my son was not. It's really unclear why one person decides not to grant it and another says 'yes,'" Liis said.

According to the Estonian Chamber of People with Disabilities, the official number of people with disabilities dropped by more than 8,000 last year and many cases remain puzzling even to them. In more serious situations, they have repeatedly had to turn to the courts to defend people's rights, often successfully.

"People come to the Chamber mainly with cases involving reassessments. A person was previously found to have a disability and now it's time for a reassessment — the law hasn't changed, the methodology hasn't changed — but the result for the person is different. It appears that the scope for interpretation by the case handler or medical expert is quite wide. They could decide either way based on the same facts, which raises questions. This suggests we need clearer guidelines and clearer criteria," said the Chamber's lawyer, Kristi Rekand.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) acknowledged that doctors do have room for interpretation in making decisions. However, the guidelines were updated this year, and since spring, they have implemented random checks where one expert doctor reviews another's opinion. To make decisions clearer to the public, the agency also plans to make the full expert opinion available to applicants starting this fall.

"There's definitely room for interpretation. Our main problem is simply a lack of resources — our qualified doctors are extremely overworked. Perhaps we really do need to find additional resources to bring in more doctors so they can do their work more thoroughly. That is an issue. Secondly, the same feedback programs where one doctor's opinion is reviewed by another would also need new expert doctors," said Kalev Härk, head of the board's expert evaluation department.

SKA also noted concerns that the doctors whose assessments they rely on do not always fill out patient data thoroughly enough. This leads to decisions that later need to be revised.

"The quality of health data is a serious problem. It has improved over time, but unfortunately, there are still certain hospitals and doctors who are not very accurate when providing health data," Härk added.

The Ministry of Social Affairs plans by early 2026 to use an analysis to determine what changes the system needs to make it clearer and fairer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

Gallery: Tartu Urban Festival gets underway with 'Pool II' installation on Emajõgi River

15:36

Minister: Subsistence benefits should be increased due to rising prices

14:56

Aimar Ventsel: Russia's state information space is working all too well

14:35

Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

14:00

Gallery: Concert marks 95th anniversary of composer Veljo Tormis' birth

13:02

Estonian archers Jäätma and Paas take world games silver, bronze

12:26

Baltics, Nordics pledge 'unwavering support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

11:32

Health Insurance Fund running a deficit for at least 15 years

10:39

Foreign trade growth slows in Q2

10:21

Traffic restrictions in place on Tartu's Rahu Bridge as repairs start

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:36

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

10.08

Poland detains suspected Estonian human trafficker for three months

07:25

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

09.08

Two teens injured in 73 km/h electric scooter crash in Lääne-Viru County

10.08

Kristi Raik: Major powers playing with the fate of Europe

08.08

Estonia sees foreign tourism boost

10.08

Finno-Ugric linguist: Small languages can find their way into TikTok and rap lyrics

10.08

Estonia's Viola Hambidge takes home U20 European champs bronze

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo