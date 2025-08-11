X!

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

PPA logo.
PPA logo. Source: PPA
A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus in Tallinn city center Sunday evening, Postimees reported.

The Emergency Center was notified of a serious traffic accident at the intersection of Narva mnt and V. Reimani, at 6:26 p.m. Sunday.

Ida-Harju Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) station patrol officer Victoria Priimet said a public transport bus indicating it was making a left turn at the intersection struck the woman, who was already in the roadway, adding the woman became trapped under the bus, and was declared dead at the scene from the serious injuries.

The exact point where the woman was standing on the road and whether she was in the process of crossing at a marked pedestrian crossing is to be determined via criminal proceedings, which have been initiated.

The accident happened on a section of road where the maximum permitted speed is 30 kilometers per hour, while the 59-year-old bus driver holds a valid driving license and was declared sober — the PPA said there were "a few" passengers on board the bus, none of whom sustained any injuries.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

