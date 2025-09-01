PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) responded in force to reports of a homicide in Valga municipality Sunday. The suspect ended his own life after fleeing to a forest.

Police responded with heavy force to a report of a murder in Valga municipality on Sunday and searched for a suspect who had fled into the forest.

PPA Southern Prefecture Operations Manager Baldur Pilden said the authority was notified shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday that a 45-year-old man who could present a danger had taken refuge in the forest.

"For the PPA this was initially a missing persons report and we began collecting information to clarify the circumstances of his disappearance. When we made contact with the man, his statements gave reason to believe that he had killed a 41-year-old man he was acquainted with. The PPA responded and went to the latter's home, where a body with gunshot wounds was discovered. In parallel with collecting evidence at the scene, we immediately launched a large-scale search of the area to find and detain the suspect," Pilden said.

PPA patrols, dogs, negotiators, emergency responders and a rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene. Drones were also used in the search for the individual.

"We had reason to believe that the man was armed and that he could present a danger to himself and to the PPA. Incidents involving weapons are always high-risk, and given the man's possible connection to a previous crime, we responded to this as a very high-risk incident. We secured the perimeter and directed bystanders away from the scene, to ensure that everything passed off safely," Pilden went on.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the PPA found a vehicle in the woods, with the suspect inside. PPA negotiators made contact with the man and spoke with him consistently, but he refused to exit the vehicle. Shortly after midnight, he terminated the phone call with the PPA, who were unable to re-establish contact with him. Despite the negotiation efforts, the man did not turn himself in to the PPA and ended his life. PPA personnel found the man's body while checking the vehicle at around 1 a.m.

The PPA is now investigating the circumstances of the murder and the origin of the weapon used via criminal proceedings. The man did not hold a weapons permit or a legal firearm. Proceedings are being led by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!