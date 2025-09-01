X!

PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

News
PPA vehicle.
PPA vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) responded in force to reports of a homicide in Valga municipality Sunday. The suspect ended his own life after fleeing to a forest.

Police responded with heavy force to a report of a murder in Valga municipality on Sunday and searched for a suspect who had fled into the forest.

PPA Southern Prefecture Operations Manager Baldur Pilden said the authority was notified shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday that a 45-year-old man who could present a danger had taken refuge in the forest.

"For the PPA this was initially a missing persons report and we began collecting information to clarify the circumstances of his disappearance. When we made contact with the man, his statements gave reason to believe that he had killed a 41-year-old man he was acquainted with. The PPA responded and went to the latter's home, where a body with gunshot wounds was discovered. In parallel with collecting evidence at the scene, we immediately launched a large-scale search of the area to find and detain the suspect," Pilden said.

PPA patrols, dogs, negotiators, emergency responders and a rapid response unit were dispatched to the scene. Drones were also used in the search for the individual.

"We had reason to believe that the man was armed and that he could present a danger to himself and to the PPA. Incidents involving weapons are always high-risk, and given the man's possible connection to a previous crime, we responded to this as a very high-risk incident. We secured the perimeter and directed bystanders away from the scene, to ensure that everything passed off safely," Pilden went on.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the PPA found a vehicle in the woods, with the suspect inside. PPA negotiators made contact with the man and spoke with him consistently, but he refused to exit the vehicle. Shortly after midnight, he terminated the phone call with the PPA, who were unable to re-establish contact with him. Despite the negotiation efforts, the man did not turn himself in to the PPA and ended his life. PPA personnel found the man's body while checking the vehicle at around 1 a.m.

The PPA is now investigating the circumstances of the murder and the origin of the weapon used via criminal proceedings. The man did not hold a weapons permit or a legal firearm. Proceedings are being led by the Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:21

PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

10:12

Share of imported food products in stores is increasing, says food association

09:46

Ott Tänak fourth in a tough inaugural Paraguay WRC rally

09:07

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

08:58

EstLink 1 out of service due to fault at Finnish converter station

08:12

New school year in Estonia starts on Monday

31.08

Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

31.08

Estonian firefighters return from tackling Spanish wildfires

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

30.08

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

31.08

Estonia's first DAB+ digital radio transmitters on air from September

31.08

Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

28.08

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo