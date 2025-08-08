X!

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

News
Parked and abandoned vehicles at the Koidula border checkpoint.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

A change in the law now permits the state Transport Administration to tow away cars abandoned near the Koidula border checkpoint in southeastern Estonia, addressing a problem which has been going on several years now.

The agency has begun identifying and notifying abandoned vehicle owners at the border checkpoint, which had started to resemble a used car garage forecourt, on arriving from either side of the border.

Many of the vehicles are parked on overspill sites since the official parking lot, with space for around 30 cars, is often full. When "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited, many cars even within the official zone had Transport Administration notices fixed to the windscreen stating that their vehicle had been parked for more than 72 hours.

From next month, the Transport Administration will start dealing with any vehicles not removed, by towing them away or even selling them off or scrapping them, in the case of unclaimed cars.

The Koidula border checkpoint is in southeastern Estonia and lies on the Estonia-Russia border. Source: Helen Wright/ERR/OSM

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform) said it was "now possible, in connection with the amendment to the Waste Act, to take them to a paid car park or, in the case of wrecks that are environmentally hazardous and whose owner cannot be identified, either scrap or sell them. The main component is cars with Estonian license plates, but also Finnish, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Ukrainian [plates] can be seen. Where it is possible to identify the owner, the Transport Administration has also written to those owners."

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has so far this year carried out nearly 50 summary proceedings in relation to illegally parked vehicles, but has not yet towed away a single vehicle.

The Transport Administration can now fulfill this role. "These cars will be taken to a paid car park, and then, if the owner shows up, they must then pay the parking fee and then can get their car back. If the owner does not appear, then it will be agreed on when the car will be sold or scrapped," Leis went on.

The Transport Administration will start towing away vehicles from September, and its own budget is covering the work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following extravagant summer party revelations

15:19

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

14:44

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

14:03

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

13:35

Funding for public transport, apartments, climate change directed to defense industry

13:00

Huge price spikes on Baltic reserves market likely due to one Latvian participant Updated

12:59

Estonia's alcohol consumption edges down, but concerns remain

11:44

Levadia get away win in Europa Conference qualifier round three

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

10:57

Estonian pig farmer wants African swine fever samples tested at foreign lab

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

07.08

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

07.08

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

07.08

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

08:54

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

08:21

Over half of Health Insurance Fund staff work remotely

07.08

SDE: Income tax change will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

07.08

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo