Estonia welcomes EU disability card directive, expanding travel benefits

The social affairs ministry has praised the arrival of a new European disability card directive which will ensure ensures Estonians with disabilities gain equal benefits when traveling within the EU.

The directive will lead to the issuing of two cards, one of which is for display when parking, and conversely will mean holders of the card from other EU member states will receive equal treatment when visiting Estonia.

The development means that in future, people with disabilities traveling within Estonia and within the EU more broadly will be entitled to the same benefits as local citizens, including on parking privileges, discounted entry fees, and priority access.

The directive concerning the European disability card and a separate parking card was approved in October.

Signe Riisalo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Commenting on the result, social security minister Signe Riisalo (Reform) said: "Estonia has been taking part in the European disability card pilot project for several years, so we are truly delighted that this change will now become a reality.

"This is a highly anticipated change for people with special needs, as Estonia currently issues only a national disability card, which does not provide benefits in other countries," Minister Riisalo went on.

The cards will be available for use no later than 2027.

Both cards are intended for short-term travel with some exceptions for extended use in EU mobility programs, while member states determine eligibility, issuance, and benefits.

EU Disability card. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs.

The European disability parking card will be issued in a new standardized form, and will also include Braille text.

The cards must be operational within three-and-a-half years, depending on the European Commission's progress on the digital format and legal preparations, the social affairs ministry reports.

The directive excludes social benefits, while the European Disability Card will be available in physical and digital forms, resembling the pilot project card with a holder's picture and will also have Braille text.

The changes were preceded by a disability card pilot project conducted in eight member states, including Estonia, between 2016 and 2018, as well as a public consultation at the beginning of 2023.

