X!

Estonia welcomes EU disability card directive, expanding travel benefits

News
Disabled parking space.
Disabled parking space. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs.
News

The social affairs ministry has praised the arrival of a new European disability card directive which will ensure ensures Estonians with disabilities gain equal benefits when traveling within the EU.

The directive will lead to the issuing of two cards, one of which is for display when parking, and conversely will mean holders of the card from other EU member states will receive equal treatment when visiting Estonia.

The development means that in future, people with disabilities traveling within Estonia and within the EU more broadly will be entitled to the same benefits as local citizens, including on parking privileges, discounted entry fees, and priority access.

The directive concerning the European disability card and a separate parking card was approved in October.

Signe Riisalo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Commenting on the result, social security minister Signe Riisalo (Reform) said: "Estonia has been taking part in the European disability card pilot project for several years, so we are truly delighted that this change will now become a reality.

"This is a highly anticipated change for people with special needs, as Estonia currently issues only a national disability card, which does not provide benefits in other countries," Minister Riisalo went on.

The cards will be available for use no later than 2027.

Both cards are intended for short-term travel with some exceptions for extended use in EU mobility programs, while member states determine eligibility, issuance, and benefits.

EU Disability card. Source: Ministry of Social Affairs.

The European disability parking card will be issued in a new standardized form, and will also include Braille text.

The cards must be operational within three-and-a-half years, depending on the European Commission's progress on the digital format and legal preparations, the social affairs ministry reports.

The directive excludes social benefits, while the European Disability Card will be available in physical and digital forms, resembling the pilot project card with a holder's picture and will also have Braille text.

The changes were preceded by a disability card pilot project conducted in eight member states, including Estonia, between 2016 and 2018, as well as a public consultation at the beginning of 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:54

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

16:49

Tallinn to start charging for yard waste disposal from new year

16:49

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

16:39

Tallinn to remove unnecessary road signs from Kaarli puiestee

16:17

PM urges parties to stick to compromise on Russian citizens' voting rights

16:16

Mark Lajal out in round one in Champaign ATP tournament

15:42

Estonia welcomes EU disability card directive, expanding travel benefits

15:09

Basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi joins Drake University Bulldogs

14:36

Stricken deer rescued after swim in Tartu's Emajõgi river

14:02

Expert: Age of liberal world order ends with Trump

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

13:03

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo