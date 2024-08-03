Special needs benefits hike still not enough, say recipients

Recipients of boosted special needs benefits brought about in the wake of the new motor vehicle tax say the sums are still insufficient compensation.

Starting June 1, benefits for people with disabilities will be hiked, but only for those who, in the judgment of the Ministry of Social Affairs, need to be more mobile.

Minister of Social Security Signe Riisalo (Reform) said: "We are increasing benefits for two age groups."

"For children, where mobility is obviously important, to access educational institutions and rehabilitation services. [And also] For children with severe or profound disabilities. Plus for working-age individuals with severe or profound disabilities," Riisalo said.

Support for working-age individuals with severe disabilities will rise by up to 43 percent to €50 per month.

For those with profound disabilities, the level of support will rise by up to 130 percent to €100 per month.

Benefits for children with severe and profound disabilities will both rise by 12 percent; starting June 1, the support will be €180 and €270 per month, respectively.

However while these rises were welcomed, they are not enough, Villu Urban, board member at a Tallinn organization for people with mobility issues told ERR.

"It has not risen for a very long time, while the cost of assistive devices has been rising. Other expenses related to disabilities have increased significantly, especially during the coronavirus period," he said.

The benefit increase coincides with the introduction of a motor vehicle tax likely to hit people with disabilities hard in the wallet.

To mitigate the impact of this tax, the state will pay a one-time benefit for the first five months of the year to the same target group – up to €250 for working-age individuals with profound disabilities.

In total, supporting people with disabilities will cost the state an additional €9.1 million annually.

"Of course, this is modest: It could always be more. But might I remind you that our number of people in need grows every year, there are no more workers coming, the state budget is in deficit, and we have a hostile neighbor over the other side of the eastern border," Riisalo went on.

The vehicle tax was in fact returned to the Riigikogu in June by President Alar Karis precisely on the issue of how it would affect people with disabilities, more specifically those whose vehicle is not modified in line with their disability – those whose vehicle has been so modified are exempt from the tax.

The above one off payment was made in an effort to mitigate this.

The car tax enters into force on January 1, 2025.

