Center party head asks justice chancellor to challenge car tax in top court

News
Cars.
Cars. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Mihhail Kõlvart, head of the opposition Center Party, has sent a letter to Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, asking her to turn to the Supreme Court to have the Motor Vehicle Tax Act repealed because it clashes with the constitution.

According to Mihhail Kõlvart, the chancellor of justice, under the Constitution, can first ask the Riigikogu to bring the law in line with the Constitution. If this is not done, the chancellor can then turn to the Supreme Court with a proposal to declare the Motor Vehicle Tax Act invalid, he added.

"The car tax is being introduced at a time when taxpayers are already burdened, and the rate of inflation continues to rise. Therefore, the government should conduct a thorough analysis and consider the bigger picture before implementing any tax increases," Kõlvart said. "Unfortunately, there is a growing trend of legislative initiatives increasingly infringing upon or directly conflicting with the fundamental principles derived from the constitution. Article 10 of the Estonian Constitution establishes the principle of the welfare state, which in turn means that public authority should take care of society's vulnerable members and ensure that no one is left in need. The car tax increases the risk of poverty in society."

Kõlvart stated that after the president refused to promulgate the draft law, citing unequal treatment of people with disabilities, the coalition decided to make the bill even more unfair. "All tax exemptions were abandoned and replaced with minimal subsidies. Not only do these subsidies fail to cover the costs arising from the car tax, but people with disabilities have been waiting for years for support to cover other expenses, which now might not materialize at all. Moreover, such a transfer of money from one [public] pocket to another creates an unreasonably high amount of additional costs for the state," Kõlvart explained.

The Center Party leader added that, unfortunately, no tax exemptions have been provided for large families and people living in rural areas, who rely on their vehicles for daily use.

"Meanwhile, the government is talking about possible cuts to child benefits, schools in rural areas are being closed and investments in roads are decreasing," Kõlvart added.

Kõlvart also pointed out that the legislative process in the Riigikogu for the draft law was unconstitutional.

"The Center Party, together with interest groups, prepared substantial amendments, but it was impossible to vote on them because the coalition bundled them together. By limiting the rights of the parliamentary minority, they are primarily restricting society's ability to participate in shaping broad-based tax changes, effectively leaving interests unprotected. This contradicts the constitution and poses a threat to democracy," Kõlvart explained.

The president promulgated the amended car tax law on Friday. It will take effect on January 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:02

Martin Mölder: New party and new prime minister as polar opposites

10:24

Photos: Pärnat, Õiglane carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

09:41

Rudolf Jeeser becomes secretary general of new conservative party

08:58

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

08:28

Center party head asks justice chancellor to challenge car tax in top court

08:11

Amendment to give assistant and municipal police officers more powers

11.08

Warm, humid weather means unusually good year for chanterelles

11.08

Gallery: Kurgja Farm Day returns to Jakobson Farm Museum

11.08

Folks in Estonia more cautious buying event tickets, say festival organizers

11.08

Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.07

Estonia's Paris 2024 Olympic team

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

11.08

Most party leaders support tuition-based higher education for some majors

11.08

Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

11.08

Association calling for reduced Estonian language requirements for bus drivers

10.08

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

11.08

Warm, humid weather means unusually good year for chanterelles

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo