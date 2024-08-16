Price comparison: Estonia's diesel before excise priciest in EU

A Postimees-compiled price comparison notes that, excluding excise, diesel fuel prices in Estonia are the most highest in the European Union, while 95-octane gasoline ranks as the second most expensive.

The paper noted: "Despite the fact that our fuel excise tax rate is significantly lower than in Finland, it was possible this week at several of the northern neighbor's gas stations to purchase cheaper gasoline."

Commenting on the news, Indrek Sass, pricing manager for motor fuels at gas station chain Circle K Eesti, told Postimees: "Whereas in the majority of the EU member states, domestic fuel production is present, Estonia lacks a refinery, and all fuel must be imported into and stored in-country, which impacts on handling costs,."

Furthermore Alexela's energy sales area manager Tarmo Kärsna highlighted that logistics play a significant role in pricing in those countries without refineries.

In this context, he pointed out that the Baltic states, where the refinery is located at Mažeikiai, Lithuania, are comparable.

Postimees' comparison also revealed that gasoline inclusive of excise is more expensive per liter to consumer in Estonia than in many wealthier European countries, such as Austria and Belgium.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

