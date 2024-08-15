Heating system update grant application deadline extended to September 11

The Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EISA) has extended the application period for its heating system update grant from the original Wednesday, August 21 to Wednesday, September 11.

While the application round launched in February focused on repairing and installing new masonry heaters, as well as connecting to district heating, this time around, support will also be available for the installation of air-to-water heat pumps, ground source heat pumps as well as wood or pellet boilers.

The total budget for this round is €15.9 million. EISA will accept and evaluate all applications submitted during this period, regardless of number.

Eligible to apply are natural persons, and the maximum combined grant amount for this year's two application rounds per small residential building is €10,000. Depending on the region, the grant rate is either 50 or 70 percent.

Areas eligible for 70 percent support include Jõhvi, Kiviõli and Sillamäe in Ida-Viru County, Jõgeva and Põltsamaa in Jõgeva County, and Valga, Otepää and Tõrva in Valga County.

Eligible for 50 percent support are the Tallinn city districts of Pirita, Nõmme, City Center, Kristiine, Põhja-Tallinn and Haabersti as well as the cities of Tartu, Viljandi, Rakvere, Kuressaare, Keila, Võru, Türi, Saue, Paide, Tapa, Kärdla, Elva, Haapsalu, Karksi-Nuia, Kilingi-Nõmme and Pärnu.

To qualify for the grant, the applicant's small residential building must have been built on a legal basis, in use before January 1, 2010 and entered into the building register. The building's heating system must also be listed in the building register as block or local heating with a solid fuel energy source. The maximum grant amount for one small residential building is €10,000.

Grants cannot be used for the renovation of stoves or fireplaces, as these are not considered primary heat sources and do not have the same impact on outdoor air quality as primary heating systems. Grants likewise cannot be used to replace an existing heat pump with a newer model.

Support will only be granted if a dwelling's entire heating system is renovated; it is not possible to apply for support solely for the purchase of a heat pump unless the existing masonry heater is likewise renovated or removed, as an unrenovated masonry heater would continue to pollute the air. When connecting to district heating, however, it is not mandatory to renovate the old masonry heater, which can be retained for energy security purposes.

