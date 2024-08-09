President promulgates vehicle tax law

News
EKRE MPs protesting against the vehicle tax in the Riigikogu.
EKRE MPs protesting against the vehicle tax in the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis gave his approval on Friday to the Motor Vehicle Tax Act, which he had previously refused to promulgate in its earlier version.

The new law in Estonia establishes a motor vehicle tax, which consists of two parts. Vehicle owners will be required to pay an annual tax for vehicles registered in the Traffic Register, and additionally, a motor vehicle registration fee must be paid when registering passenger cars and vans in the Traffic Register.

After being sent back by the president, the law was amended in the Riigikogu to include targeted support measures, replacing the previously planned tax exemptions for owners of vehicles modified or adapted for people with disabilities

The Riigikogu passed the motor vehicle tax again in an extraordinary session at the end of July, with 54 votes in favor. President Alar Karis had initially refused to promulgate the law due to concerns about unequal treatment of people with disabilities.

The opposition has argued that even in its amended form, the adoption of the motor vehicle tax is illegal, as tax changes are required by law to be announced six months in advance.

"If this law is to take effect on January 1, it's clear that this requirement has been violated. Additionally, the rules of procedure have been breached, which has become common practice – the current coalition makes and alters amendments as they please," said Martin Helme, chairman of EKRE's Riigikogu group.

Annely Akkermann (Reform), chair of the Riigikogu Finance Committee, argued that the motor vehicle tax is a special case.

"It is indeed stipulated in the Taxation Act that such changes should generally take effect six months in advance, but the vehicle tax is a special case. There are few tax or legislative changes that are discussed a year in advance," said Akkermann.

According to the latest amendments to the bill, instead of the previously planned tax exemptions for owners of vehicles modified or adapted for people with disabilities, additional support measures will be provided.

The opposition gathered a record number of digital signatures against the motor vehicle tax. Both Kaja Kallas' government and the subsequent administration led by Kristen Michal view the motor vehicle tax as a necessary additional revenue source to address the budget deficit.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Ahti Kallikorm: Vaccination important if we don't want the old maladies to return

16:47

Estonian government going ahead with Operail privatization

16:03

Prime minister describes austerity and 2025 budget talks processes

16:01

Temporary bike lane being installed on Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:44

President promulgates vehicle tax law

15:17

European prosecution investigating formerly promising Estonian green firm

14:30

More recreational vessels have not led to an uptick in maritime violations

13:41

Igor Taro: How to avoid sprawling climate bureaucracy

13:12

Study: Understanding the Belarusian diaspora's 'new wave' in Estonia

13:02

BLRT Grupp opens largest vessel maintenance floating dock in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08.08

Major investors leaving Estonian stock market with no plans to return

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

08.08

Flydubai cancels planned new Tallinn-Dubai route

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

08.08

Aliens Act amendments to make it harder to bring foreign labor into Estonia

07:41

Estonian e-residents' firms will also have to pay new corporate income tax

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo