Tallinn mayor: No plan to buy private building for Open School ever in place

The planned purchase of a school building in Tallinn which happens to teach the offspring of both the city's mayor and those of one of his deputies has led to controversy, given a nearby school is roughly at double capacity.

The news is significant also in that when the current SDE-Isamaa-Reform-Eesti 200 entered office in Tallinn this spring, the impression had been given that something of a "draining of the swamp" would go ahead following the end of nearly two decades' rule by the Center Party.

However, the latter party said that plans had been in place to expand the oversubscribed school the Kalamaja põhikool (Kalamaha Basic School), following a supplementary budget being issued.

Center Party leader and former Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We had a clear plan that additional funds would be allocated via the supplementary budget, in order to expand Kalamaja põhikool."

"This would have allowed us to proceed with an architectural competition, planning, and, eventually, construction," Kõlvart added.

"Within the supplementary budget, we found a different project designated: The purchase of a building indeed, but for Avatud Kool instead. This raises the question why we are buying a building in respect of a private school," Kõlvart remarked.

The capital's budget originally included €40,000 for the architectural tender. However, after the change in city leadership in April, that plan evaporated.

Mayor Ossinovski's children attend the Avatud Kool (Open School) just off Sõle street in North Tallinn, which has raised concerns of potential preferential treatment.

For his part the mayor said that the city never intended to purchase a building for a private school, but instead to transform Avatud Kool from a private enterprise into a school run by the municipality.

The children of Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) also reportedly attend the Avatud Kool, optics which Mayor Ossinovsi conceded are not particularly good.

"I have decided to recuse myself from further decisions on this matter," he added, after saying the city government has made no decision on the purchase of any school building," he added.

Ossinovski said the process to make the Avatud Kool municipal-run was suggested by then-deputy mayor Andrei Kante (Center) and initiated by the preceding Tallinn administration.

The school's director, Sandra Järv, said this was a done deal in any case, telling "Aktuaalne kaamera": "This decision to become a city school has been maturing since 2017, when we founded the school."

"Thanks to the previous city government, which made its offer in the fall of 2023, it is now certain that this will happen. The fact that the Avatud Kool will become a city school is now official; it is on the record."

Meanwhile, the Kalamaja põhikool (Kalamaja elementary school) in the Põhja-Tallinn (North Tallinn) district has been struggling with overcrowding for around a decade.

The school has 260 spaces, but 514 pupils enrolled, and has been waiting for an expansion promised by practically every mayor in that time, including the last one, Mihhail Kõlvart.

In fact "Aktuaalne kaamera" said, the problem is not a new one – and is over 100 years old in fact.

In 1915, Tallinn constructed the Kalamaja school as children were studying at home or in other unsuitable environments, yet, fast forward to 2024 and the situation is almost the same: Classes are held in the cafe, the offices of the educational supervisor and the principal, or in the nearby Salme Kultuurikeskus cultural center.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Kalamaja has undergone gentrification and population growth in recent years – and is projected to grow in size by approximately the same as that of the City of Pärnu (around 40,000 people).

Furthermore, the expansion of the Kalamaja põhikool however, is hindered by a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement signed between the city and businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa's company Vivatex Holding, valid to 2036 and as such an unfavorable contract from the city's perspective, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Sandra Järv said "In the next 10 years, we will need 1,200 additional basic school places specifically in the Northern Tallinn area. We do not have the luxury of choosing between expanding an existing school or rendering it to the municipality and purchasing another school building."

"We actually need both solutions. It makes sense to purchase this building and establish a municipal school there," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin, a member of the Estonia 200 party.

Speculation also has it that a completely new basic school with 860 places will be set up in the Karjamaa neighborhood of Põhja-Tallinn.

The plan still requires a decision from the city government and the city legislature, this autumn.

Õhtuleht reported that the Tallinn city government opted to purchase the Avatud Kool building from state real estate manager RKAS, at a price tag of €3 million.

