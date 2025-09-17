X!

Working international students in Estonia contribute €23 million in taxes

News
University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

According to Statistics Estonia, working international students and graduates contributed nearly €23 million in taxes in Estonia in the 2023/24 academic year.

This is the sixth time that Statistics Estonia has been commissioned by the Education and Youth Board to analyze the economic contribution of working international students and international graduates who stay in Estonia and work here. In the academic year 2023/2024, there were 4,336 international students in Estonia and 1,960 of them worked here as well.

Kadri Rootalu, data scientist at Statistics Estonia and the author of the report, said that, compared to the preceding academic year, there was a decrease in the overall number of international students in Estonia as well as in the number of working international students (down by about 500 and 400, respectively).

"The decreased number of working students reflects the overall trend on the Estonian labor market, with young people struggling to find work in their field of specialization. On the other hand, in the academic year 2023/2024, there was a rise in the share of international students who worked more than six months in a year (78 percent of working international students). This suggests that the decrease in employment mainly concerns international students working under a contract for services or in short-term employment," explained Rootalu.  

The latest report and the results of previous reports are available on Statistics Estonia's website.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Statistics Estonia

