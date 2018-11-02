University of Tartu social sciences ranked high by Times Higher Education

news

The University of Tartu is Estonia's oldest university, first established in 1632.
Times Higher Education (THE), a publication rating internationally acknowledged higher education institutions, has assigned high rankings to several specialties of the University of Tartu's social sciences. Two specialties also made the list for the first time.

The University of Tartu's (TÜ) social sciences have retained their position in the 251-300 rankings. According to the THE classification, the group includes communication and media studies, political science, international studies, sociology and geography, which in turn covers human geography and regional planning, spokespeople for the university said.

TÜ's economic sciences made the list for the first time this year, placing in the 251-300 rankings globally. The Estonian university's education sciences were likewise first-time entries, placing in the 301-400 rankings.

"This is indeed a delightful accomplishment that the teaching and research activities regarding business and economics at the University of Tartu have been mentioned in the THE ranking," said Raul Eamets, dean of TÜ's Faculty of Social Sciences.

According to the ranking system, the faculty's economics department was on par with those of the University of Turku and University of Kiel, Eamets highlighted, adding that St. Petersburg State University and Birkbeck, University of London also placed in the same ranking group as TÜ.

The dean also stressed the importance of retaining business and economics departments in Tartu and Tallinn alike. "It really is a pity that when it comes to distributing universities' areas of responsibility, it has been suggested to separate business management from economics," he said. "These are two sides of the same coin. We have been advancing both disciplines with the economists at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and will definitely continue to do so in the future."

Other Baltic universities make list as well

TalTech likewise placed in the THE rankings, with its social sciences ranking in the 251-300 range and economic sciences in the 501 and lower range.

Of other Baltic universities, Vilnius University placed in the 501-600 range for social sciences and in the 501 and lower range for economics, while Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) placed 601 and lower for social sciences and 501 and lower for economics.

In ranking specialties, Times Higher Education employs the same method as used for its world university rankings. 13 performance indicators are used to to describe the learning environment, the volume and influence of research, academic reputation, income, innovation and international outlook.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationrankingsuniversity of tartutimes higher education


