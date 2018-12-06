news

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Martin Hallik on ETV's
Martin Hallik on ETV's "Ringvaate" current affairs show on 27 November.
News

Court proceedings have been launched against Martin Hallik, former University of Tartu library director.

Mr Hallink was dismissed from the post in late August for ''undignified conduct'', though the nature of this conduct was not divulged at the time.

Subsequently, a woman who worked at the same library and handed her notice in a few days prior to Mr Hallik's departure was enticed to return to work (the same employee who made harassment allegations against Mr Hallilk).

In November an article in daily Postimees revealed claims of over a dozen of Mr Hallik's colleagues who alleged he had harrassed them at the library's Christmas party in 2017. Mr Hallik also allegedly behaved inappropriately towards a female colleague at an Association of European Research Libraries conference in France in July.

Unfair dismissal

In the meantime, Mr Hallik claimed unfair dismissal, taking his case to the labour dispute committee, which overturned the university's decision, ordering it to pay €118,000 compensation to Mr Hallik.

The latest criminal proceedings follow one of the library employee's police complaint. However Mr Hallik's lawyer Kristi Sild has rejected the harassment complaint.

''They [the employee] was directed to lodge the complaint by the university after it found out the plaintiff had not told the whole truth, failing to mention that they had been intimate with Mr Hallik on several occasions, on a consensual basis,'' said Ms Sild.

Ms Sild went on to allege the plaintiff had changed their story from one of not having been in any kind of intimate, consensual relationship with Mr Hallik, to having had one but with the mitigating circumstances of ''alleged internal dependency''.

''The labour dispute committee has gone through the entire case already, and contrary to media claims, it did not examine the formal job dismissal execution, but instead handled the harassment accusations," Ms Sild added.

Hearings to go ahead after a few months

In short, Mr Hallik's lawyer believes the police complaint arose from the twin pressures of fear of job loss and the university's desire to get a decision from the labour dispute committee, noting the timing (Mr Hallik learned of the police complaint against him three days before the committee sitting on the issue).

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office declined to disclose details on the proceedings or what stage they are at; pre-trial procedure is likely to be concluded within the next few months, including what and how much material will be presented in court and/or can be publicly disclosed.

The prosecutor is also pursuing closed hearings to protect the defendant, ie. Mr Hallik's, privacy, it is reported.

Martin Hallik served as University of Tartu Library Director 2005-2010, then again 2016-2018. During the intervening time he was Vice-Rector of Research at the university, it is reported.

Mr. Hallik has been active in politics in Tartu as well, serving in the Social Democratic Party (SDE) grouping on the Tartu City Council, though not actually a party member.

According to Gea Kangilaski, SDE party leader at the Tartu City Council, Mr. Hallik requested in late August that his membership on the council be suspended for three months.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

university of tartutartu universitymartin hallikestonian courtsestonian court cases


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
10:47

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

09:56

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

05.12

NATO open door policy set to continue says foreign minister

05.12

Interior ministry proposes €25 million contingency 'wallet'

05.12

Defence forces decline to comment on missile deliberate firing speculation

05.12

Noted entrepreneurs set up education innovation fund

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

03.12

Airbnb to share renter details with Estonian tax authority

03.12

Industrial production up 2% year on year in October

30.11

Bank of Estonia: Economic growth acceleration exception in bigger picture

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:24

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

17:42

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

16:46

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

16:09

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

15:16

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

13:43

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

12:51

Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

11:49

Benin to develop data exchange platform based on Estonian model

10:47

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

09:56

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

08:53

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

NATO open door policy set to continue says foreign minister

05.12

Interior ministry proposes €25 million contingency 'wallet'

05.12

Defence forces decline to comment on missile deliberate firing speculation

05.12

Noted entrepreneurs set up education innovation fund

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Mikser in Brussels: NATO allies united in support of Ukraine and Georgia

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence Updated

05.12

Proposal to switch to Estonian-only education rejected by one vote

05.12

Russian Embassy slams Riigikogu statement supporting Ukraine

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: