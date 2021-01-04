University of Tartu Library former director returns to Tartu City Council

Martin Hallik, former director of the University of Tartu Library acquitted of criminal charges in court, has returned to Tartu city council.

Hallik's powers as city council member had been suspended as of August 30, 2018.

The city council member powers of Tanel Tein from the election coalition Tartu Eest (For Tartu), who was absent from the council since December 4 of last year, were also restored.

Alternate council members Ants Johanson from the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Vahur Kalmre from the election coalition Tartu Eest left the council.

The Supreme Court overruled an appeal by Hallik which saw him acquitted of sex crimes last year.

In March 2020, the first-tier Tartu County Court found Hallik guilty of compelling an individual to engage in sexual intercourse or sexual activity and handed him a 18-month prison term as a suspended sentence and a fine of €5,000 payable to the alleged victim.

