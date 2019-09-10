University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

The University of Tartu has spent over €60,000 in legal fees on the court case against former library director Martin Hallik.

ERR reported (link in Estonian) on Monday that, so far, court costs have amounted to €63,045.

Last week Tartu County Court upheld its decision in favor of former University of Tartu library director Martin Hallik, and ordered the university to pay him over €90,000 for unfair dismissal.

Hallink was dismissed from the post in late August 2018 for ''undignified conduct,'' though the nature of this conduct was not divulged at the time.

It later emerged that Hallik's resignation had been demanded following allegations of improper conduct made against him by unnamed female staff members and others at the university.

The court was critical of the trial-by-media nature of Hallik's dismissal and subsequent coverage. The decision can be appealed.

The court dismissed Hallik's claim for professional development costs as well as ordering both him and the university to pay their own legal costs.

The Tartu County Court judgement found that Hallik had engaged in abusive behavior towards a member of library staff, as well as consuming excessive quantities of alcohol, at a party in 2017.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!