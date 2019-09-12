ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tartu University
Tartu University Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

The Unversity of Tartu remains in the 301st - 350th bracket in the latest Time Higher Education (THE) university rankings. But maintaining the position in the future is dependent on proper funding, the Vice Rector for Development said.

Lauri Randveer, Senior Specialist for International Cooperation at the university, noted the importance of research in maintaining the ranking.

"As in previous years, it is the number of citations per publication that puts the wind in the sails of our alma mater. On this indicator, we rank 216th," Randveer said of the results, according to a university press release.

Vice Rector for Development Erik Puura said the university does not put achieving high rankings at the center of its strategic plan and activities, but noted his pleasure at the university maintaining its position.

"We are known and recognised more widely on the international level. In particular, the influence of our researchers has reinforced our strong position in the rankings," said Puura.

"The University of Tartu is a nationwide brand, which has made us famous as a smart and educated country," the vice rector continued.

He also noted one cloud on the horizon, regarding serious problems in higher education funding.

"If we look at the government's contribution to research and higher education, the critical question in the upcoming years is whether we are able to maintain the achieved level in future," he said.

THE ranked the 1,300 top universities worldwide. No major changes happened at the top of the table, with the University of Oxford, in the U.K., tops the list once again this year, with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the U.S. ranking second and the University of Cambridge staying in third place.

THE rankings, published since 2004, are considered the world's most reputable and objective university ranking in comparing world research universities across all core missions. The ranking considers 13 performance indicators, which are grouped into five areas. The major three areas, accounting for 30 percent of the final total, are learning environment, research and research influence. Smaller indicators are international outlook and industry income, which account for 7.5 percent and 2.5 percent of the total respectively.

The full rankings are here.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

university of tartutartu universityestonian educationhigher education in estoniahigher education institute rankings


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Opinion
Business
09.09

Finance Ministry forecast economic growth of 3.3 percent

08.09

SDE: Demolition of Estonian pension system must be stopped

07.09

Ministry forecasts 2.2 percent GDP growth ahead of state budget finalizing

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:45

Gallery: Fifth Tallinn Architecture Biennial opens

15:42

Construction boss deines Savisaar bribery allegations in court

15:15

Simplified visa process to visit St Petersburg launches in October

14:43

Tallinn to ban single-use plastic at public events

13:17

New Estonian ambassador to Ukraine presents his credentials to president

12:28

Party leaders disagree with Helme's Ukrainian visa comments

11:50

Green Party to pay debts within a year, plan to stand in local elections

11:25

Man arrested in Õismäe has history of possessing explosives

10:52

University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

09:24

New rules for electric scooters will come into force next summer

11.09

Reform MP: Rescinding Ukraine visa waiver is radical foreign policy step

11.09

Arvo Pärt celebrates 84th birthday

11.09

Opinion: Either too small to escape punishment or too big to punish

11.09

Regional Jet business model seems to pay off as company posts first profits

11.09

National Audit Office fails four state IT projects

11.09

Gender pay gap 8.5 percent in public administration jobs

11.09

Estonia's proposed 2020 migration quota to be one fewer than 2019

11.09

Green party chair says insolvency not on the table

11.09

Foreign minister: Not possible to lift visa-free rules for Ukrainians

11.09

Rimi to launch online store in Estonia in 2020

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: