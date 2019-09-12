University of Tartu maintains position in Times Higher Education rankings

The Unversity of Tartu remains in the 301st - 350th bracket in the latest Time Higher Education (THE) university rankings. But maintaining the position in the future is dependent on proper funding, the Vice Rector for Development said.

Lauri Randveer, Senior Specialist for International Cooperation at the university, noted the importance of research in maintaining the ranking.

"As in previous years, it is the number of citations per publication that puts the wind in the sails of our alma mater. On this indicator, we rank 216th," Randveer said of the results, according to a university press release.

Vice Rector for Development Erik Puura said the university does not put achieving high rankings at the center of its strategic plan and activities, but noted his pleasure at the university maintaining its position.

"We are known and recognised more widely on the international level. In particular, the influence of our researchers has reinforced our strong position in the rankings," said Puura.

"The University of Tartu is a nationwide brand, which has made us famous as a smart and educated country," the vice rector continued.

He also noted one cloud on the horizon, regarding serious problems in higher education funding.

"If we look at the government's contribution to research and higher education, the critical question in the upcoming years is whether we are able to maintain the achieved level in future," he said.

THE ranked the 1,300 top universities worldwide. No major changes happened at the top of the table, with the University of Oxford, in the U.K., tops the list once again this year, with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the U.S. ranking second and the University of Cambridge staying in third place.

THE rankings, published since 2004, are considered the world's most reputable and objective university ranking in comparing world research universities across all core missions. The ranking considers 13 performance indicators, which are grouped into five areas. The major three areas, accounting for 30 percent of the final total, are learning environment, research and research influence. Smaller indicators are international outlook and industry income, which account for 7.5 percent and 2.5 percent of the total respectively.

The full rankings are here.

--

