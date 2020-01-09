ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
The University of Tartu's semiannual Night Library is currently underway.
The University of Tartu's semiannual Night Library is currently underway. Source: University of Tartu Library
News

The fall 2019 semester final exam period began at the University of Tartu on Monday, in connection with which the University of Tartu Library is open later than usual — through midnight — every night of the week. In addition to extended hours, the university's semiannual Night Library program also offers students various means of reducing exam-related stress.

As the end-of-semester final exam period arrives, university students are faced with increased stress levels in connection with increased amounts of studying prior to final exams.

A popular place to study for finals and complete any last homework assignments is the University of Tartu Library, which is open through midnight every night during the final exam period. The library also offers several means for reducing stress, including visits by a therapy dog named Alfi, who typically attends to children who are afraid of visiting the dentist.

"What's going on right now is that stress hormone levels are dropping, oxytocin, or the cuddle hormone, levels are increasing, and we are generating a good mood in students, allowing them to go continue studying or take their final tomorrow," explained Triin Jagomägi, Alfi's handler.

Also on hand are training providers giving students advice on how to survive finals stress-free.

Training provider and psychologist Khris-Marii Palksaar said that therapy dogs provide an effective short-term solution to stress, however students should focus primarily on their lifestyles.

"My primary tip for coping with stress is that when we are in a stressful situation, we often forget the most basic things — that is, sleep, exercise and a healthy diet," Palksaar said. "We often thing that if we cut a few hours of sleep, we can study more and will do better, but in reality that rocks the foundation, and your performance may end up that much worse."

Thursday program

6 p.m. — Elli the reading dog, second floor
6-7 p.m. — Language cafe (Russian), third floor
8-9 p.m. — training session on motivation, second floor
9-10 p.m. — coffee break, third floor
10-11 p.m. — selfie break, photo contest, third floor
11 p.m.-12 a.m. — exposition of oldest scientific journals in the library's collection, second floor

The University of Tartu Library opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, and is open through midnight every night through January 19.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationuniversity of tartuhigher education
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:47

Setomaa residents eligible for home improvement support program

12:29

Estonia and Latvia establish joint border committee

12:10

University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period

11:49

Rural affairs minister: Climate change increasingly affecting agriculture

11:30

Paper: Estonians escaping the fires in Australia

11:12

Andres Parmas appointed prosecutor general

11:06

Rural affairs minister nominates new ministry secretary general

10:38

Helme: Fight against money laundering starting to impede entrepreneurship

10:23

Statistics: Trade declines on year to November 2019

10:03

Party ratings: Estonia 200 passes Isamaa

09:17

Estonian defense personnel withdrawing from Iraq to Kuwait

08:54

Kiviõli High School teachers cancel planned strike

08:17

Laying down Rail Baltic in Estonia could start within two years, says CEO

08.01

Analysis: €1 billion Tallinn tram and rail integration not costliest option

08.01

International law expert: Estonia joined the 'real world' with Iran crisis

08.01

Foreign minister to attend first UN Security Council discussion on Thursday

08.01

Bolt launches food delivery service in Riga

08.01

Kaljulaid: Estonia will work towards reducing tensions in Middle East

08.01

TalTech Nurkse Institute researcher dissatisfied with coverage of scandal Updated

08.01

Gallery: Danish soldiers arrive at Tapa military base

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: