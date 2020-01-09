University of Tartu main library open through midnight during finals period

The fall 2019 semester final exam period began at the University of Tartu on Monday, in connection with which the University of Tartu Library is open later than usual — through midnight — every night of the week. In addition to extended hours, the university's semiannual Night Library program also offers students various means of reducing exam-related stress.

As the end-of-semester final exam period arrives, university students are faced with increased stress levels in connection with increased amounts of studying prior to final exams.

A popular place to study for finals and complete any last homework assignments is the University of Tartu Library, which is open through midnight every night during the final exam period. The library also offers several means for reducing stress, including visits by a therapy dog named Alfi, who typically attends to children who are afraid of visiting the dentist.

"What's going on right now is that stress hormone levels are dropping, oxytocin, or the cuddle hormone, levels are increasing, and we are generating a good mood in students, allowing them to go continue studying or take their final tomorrow," explained Triin Jagomägi, Alfi's handler.

Also on hand are training providers giving students advice on how to survive finals stress-free.

Training provider and psychologist Khris-Marii Palksaar said that therapy dogs provide an effective short-term solution to stress, however students should focus primarily on their lifestyles.

"My primary tip for coping with stress is that when we are in a stressful situation, we often forget the most basic things — that is, sleep, exercise and a healthy diet," Palksaar said. "We often thing that if we cut a few hours of sleep, we can study more and will do better, but in reality that rocks the foundation, and your performance may end up that much worse."

Thursday program

6 p.m. — Elli the reading dog, second floor

6-7 p.m. — Language cafe (Russian), third floor

8-9 p.m. — training session on motivation, second floor

9-10 p.m. — coffee break, third floor

10-11 p.m. — selfie break, photo contest, third floor

11 p.m.-12 a.m. — exposition of oldest scientific journals in the library's collection, second floor

The University of Tartu Library opens at 9 a.m. on weekdays and noon on weekends, and is open through midnight every night through January 19.

