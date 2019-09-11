ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Survey: Transferwise top employer pick for students, in diverse list

TransferWise is top pick employer among Estonian students. ERR came in sixth.
According to a recent survey, secure payment solutions firm Transferwise is the most attractive employer in Estonia among students. Microsoft Estonia (which includes Skype) came in second, sales-focused customer relations platform provider Pipedrive was in third place, with public broadcaster ERR in sixth. Overall, the top 10 was quite diverse, and included two banks, four technology companies and a government ministry.

The research, conducted by branding consultants Instar, covered 220 Estonian-based employers, and polled over 5,400 students, including undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates across all disciplines, from 16 higher education institutions, ERR's online news in Estonian reports. The survey covered both employers' reputations as well as attractiveness to students, and was confined to employers within the country (for instance Transferwise has an office in London; however only the Tallinn office was referred to).

The top 10 for 2019 was as follows:

  1. Transferwise
  2. Microsoft (including Skype)
  3. Pipedrive
  4. Tallinn Airport
  5. Cleveron
  6. ERR
  7. LHV Pank
  8. Eesti Energia
  9. Ministry of Education and Research
  10. Swedbank

Cleveron provides intelligent parcel locker and delivery robot solutions, and Eesti Energia is the state-owned energy provider.

Additionally, the top five employers for students of humanities subjects were the education ministry in first place and ERR in second place, followed by the Minstry of Culture, education competence center Innove (under the education ministry's auspices) and the University of Tartu.

Students surveyed for 2019 cited two of the most important factors as work that was both engaging and promised development, along with fair and equal treatment of employees. Of 46 factors, 84 percent of respondents placed these two factors on an equal footing at the top of requirements.. This compares with the results from 2010, when the surveys started, where equal treatment came in in fourth place, ERR reports.

"Young people assessed the attractiveness of 220 Estonian organizations, and year after year, all students, regardless of their field of specialization, have become increasingly attracted to employers in the IT sector," said Kersti Vannas, Instar CEO.

Instar is an employer branding agency engaged in employer image research and full employer branding solutions in the Baltics since 2007.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

