ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid with UAE minister for energy and industry, Mohamed Al Maz.
President Kersti Kaljulaid with UAE minister for energy and industry, Mohamed Al Maz. Source: Social media
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is in the United Arab Emirates this week, on a working visit to both both Dubai and Abu Dhabi,where she has already addressed the 24th World Energy Congress.

"This is my first visit to this country, but the business delegation that I attended with some 70 [Estonian] delegates shows that our businesses have a very strong interest in the region," the president wrote on her social media page.

"Many Estonian companies already operate here. Supporting our entrepreneurs and giving a new impetus to cooperation are the main objectives of the visit. We will soon be opening our embassy in Abu Dhabi, and I am absolutely certain that contacts and contacts will become even closer," she continued.

The president also met UAE minister for energy and industry, Mohamed Al Maz, discussing he current state of energy production, smart solutions in energy production and consumption and other related topics.

The new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi is set to open early in 2020.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidestonian presidentestonian uae relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10.09

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

10.09

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

10.09

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

Opinion
Business
06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

04.09

Chief financial officer latest Nordica casualty

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

10.09

Yana Toom joins Andrus Ansip in rejecting €11 advert refund

10.09

Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina joins Centre Party

10.09

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

10.09

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

10.09

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

10.09

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

10.09

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

10.09

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

10.09

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

10.09

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

10.09

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

10.09

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

10.09

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

10.09

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

10.09

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10.09

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

10.09

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

10.09

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: