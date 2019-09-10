President Kersti Kaljulaid in UAE working visit

President Kersti Kaljulaid is in the United Arab Emirates this week, on a working visit to both both Dubai and Abu Dhabi,where she has already addressed the 24th World Energy Congress.

"This is my first visit to this country, but the business delegation that I attended with some 70 [Estonian] delegates shows that our businesses have a very strong interest in the region," the president wrote on her social media page.

"Many Estonian companies already operate here. Supporting our entrepreneurs and giving a new impetus to cooperation are the main objectives of the visit. We will soon be opening our embassy in Abu Dhabi, and I am absolutely certain that contacts and contacts will become even closer," she continued.

The president also met UAE minister for energy and industry, Mohamed Al Maz, discussing he current state of energy production, smart solutions in energy production and consumption and other related topics.

The new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi is set to open early in 2020.

