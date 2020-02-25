Burj Khalifa lit-up in blue, black and white for Estonian independence day

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was lit in the colours of the Estonian flag on Monday to celebrate independence day.

In addition to the Burj Khalifa, the Capital Gate building in Abu Dhabi was also lit in blue, black and white.

Relations between the UAE and Estonia have strengthened in the past year after the first Estonian embassy was established in the country in Abu Dhabi. The embassy will be officially opened by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas next month.

Economic cooperation is also developing and Estonian companies are increasingly discovering opportunities in the market. At the Dubai EXPO 2020 Exhibition in October, Estonia will have its own pavilion focusing on innovation.

