Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking for seven foreign business advisers to support international markets which have been identified as targets for economic expansion in the foreign policy development plan 2030.

In recent years, the Estonian government has started to hire more local staff in its foreign missions in roles such as secretaries or drivers. But now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now looking for business and investment advisers in seven countries. Currently, there are 140 local hires in foreign missions and more and more specialists and experts and being recruited.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fred Püss told ERR: "We are looking for people who have the greatest potential to help Estonian entrepreneurs in foreign markets and to attract investments in Estonia. In conclusion, people whose activities could bring the greatest potential benefits to our economy. There may be different profiles across markets, both in terms of background and other qualities such as language proficiency. That's why in this recruitment process, we are approaching people in an open and country-based way."

"We have analyzed these target markets in our foreign policy development plan 2030, and in doing so, we have taken trade criteria into account when selecting new destinations; the number of exporting firms; on-site network (including the presence of Enterprise Estonia); potential for future trade relations and other circumstances," he said. "We have also repeatedly consulted with Estonian entrepreneurs and business organizations and our foreign representations on the possible location of new representatives."

Positions are being created in Japan, Toronto, Switzerland, Geneva, Poland, Latvia, the United Arab Emirates and Africa, although the exact location of the adviser is not yet clear.

These countries have been identified as places where Estonia has the greatest need for representation and where economic expansion is possible. Local recruits will be hired on fixed-term contracts.

"The task of business and investor consultants is to directly support Estonian exporting companies and attract additional foreign investment to Estonia. The success of this work is clearly measurable and it is a prerequisite that additional revenue for the state budget will be generated," said Püss.

The ministry has received an additional €3.1 million in this year's state budget to strengthen its external economy.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!