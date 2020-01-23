ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Euros.
Euros. Source: (Marco Verch/Wikimedia Commons)
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is looking for seven foreign business advisers to support international markets which have been identified as targets for economic expansion in the foreign policy development plan 2030.

In recent years, the Estonian government has started to hire more local staff in its foreign missions in roles such as secretaries or drivers. But now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now looking for business and investment advisers in seven countries. Currently, there are 140 local hires in foreign missions and more and more specialists and experts and being recruited. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Fred Püss told ERR: "We are looking for people who have the greatest potential to help Estonian entrepreneurs in foreign markets and to attract investments in Estonia. In conclusion, people whose activities could bring the greatest potential benefits to our economy. There may be different profiles across markets, both in terms of background and other qualities such as language proficiency. That's why in this recruitment process, we are approaching people in an open and country-based way."

"We have analyzed these target markets in our foreign policy development plan 2030, and in doing so, we have taken trade criteria into account when selecting new destinations; the number of exporting firms; on-site network (including the presence of Enterprise Estonia); potential for future trade relations and other circumstances," he said. "We have also repeatedly consulted with Estonian entrepreneurs and business organizations and our foreign representations on the possible location of new representatives."

Positions are being created in Japan, Toronto, Switzerland, Geneva, Poland, Latvia, the United Arab Emirates and Africa, although the exact location of the adviser is not yet clear.

These countries have been identified as places where Estonia has the greatest need for representation and where economic expansion is possible. Local recruits will be hired on fixed-term contracts.

"The task of business and investor consultants is to directly support Estonian exporting companies and attract additional foreign investment to Estonia. The success of this work is clearly measurable and it is a prerequisite that additional revenue for the state budget will be generated," said Püss.

The ministry has received an additional €3.1 million in this year's state budget to strengthen its external economy.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairs
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:04

Government approves Eesti Teed €3.4 million dividend

14:46

Tallinn's Porto Franco development postpones opening until 2021

14:31

EKRE plans to submit new pharmacy reform bill

14:12

Tartu mayor: Center Party's fight over power started getting disruptive

13:44

Third of Estonia could face temporary internet outages Thursday afternoon

13:40

Influenza cases increased by a third last week

13:16

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

12:42

Liivalaia business quarter waiting for permits to begin building work

11:58

Estonia seeking seven foreign business advisers in Europe, Asia and Africa

11:32

Elron announces procurement for new trains

11:02

Spring in January: Maple sap ready to drink several months early

10:43

City, municipal government may choose name for baby parents forget to name

10:26

Enefit Green wants to build ten-turbine wind farm in Saarde Municipality

10:07

Kontaveit through to Australian Open third round

10:05

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index

09:42

Parties in Tartu coalition talks agree not to raise kindergarten fees

09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: