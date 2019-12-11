Minister of Defence discusses security and e-governance on UAE visit

Minister of Defence Jüri Luik is on working visit to the United Arab Emirates where he discussed middle eastern security and gave a keynote speech introducing Estonia's e-governance and work on cyber defence.

On Monday Luik met with Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, in order to discuss security questions in the Middle East and the situation on the Strait of Hormuz. He also gave the keynote speech at the Digital Next Summit, in Abu Dhabi.

'The United Arab Emirates is a reliable and important cooperation partner for Estonia. For example, the defence industry fair IDEX is an attractive opportunity for Estonian undertakings to enter into business relationships in the Middle East as well as globally. High-level visits held over the past few years have helped lead to an enhancement in cooperation', said Minister of Defence Luik.

Luik also gave a lecture at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, during which he focused on the role of NATO in resolving conflicts.

Representing Estonia together in Abu Dhabi with the minister were Taavi Veskimägi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Estonian Defence Industry Association, and a business delegation from BHC Laboratory and Threod Systems.

During the course of his visit, Luik also met with Dr Rauda Al-Saadi, Head of Abu Dhabi's Digital Authority (ADDA), who visited Estonia in the fall of this year; Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of the Tawazun Economic Council; and representatives from the supervisory boards of the UAE's defence companies.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of cyber security was concluded in April of 2016 by Estonia and the UAE. Since 2015, Estonian defence industry undertakings have, in cooperation with Enterprise Estonia, participated in the region's largest defence industry fair, IDEX, and the unmanned systems fair UMEX. The Estonian Defence Industry Association concluded a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Defence Companies Council at the beginning of 2019.

