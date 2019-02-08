Enterprise Estonia representation to open in Dubai on Sunday

With an event to be attended by Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE), Enterprise Estonia is opening its newest foreign representation in Dubai on Sunday, 10 February.

"The opening of the Dubai representation is certainly good news for our entrepreneurs, and an important step toward strengthening our economic relations with countries in the Persian Gulf region," Enterprise Estonia quoted Mr Ratas as saying.

Estonia will also have an official guest in attendance at the World Government Summit to take place in Dubai.

In addition to Enterprise Estonia's new foreign representation, Estonia is also set to open a new embassy in Abu Dhabi this summer as well as participate in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The goal of the foreign representation is to strengthen economic relations between Estonia and the UAE. Export Adviser Jukka Hahlanterä, who has significant previous experience in the region, will work at the Dubai office and assist Estonian companies in expanding to local markets in the region.

Many Estonian businesses are clearly interested in the region, particularly those in the IT sector and defence and foodstuffs industries, but also producers of apparel, furniture and cosmetics as well as logistics companies. Currently over 50 Estonian companies are already active in the region.