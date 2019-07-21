Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

In connection with Estonia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, Estonian companies have been given the opportunity to apply for a one-off grant in the amount of up to $100,000 USD (€89,000) in the framework of the $100 million (€89 million) Expo Live program.

All companies that generate social innovation can apply for support.

"To date, the $100 million Expo Live fund has funded 121 projects from 65 countries," said Andres Kask, head of Estonia's representation at Expo 2020. "Latvian and Finnish companies have already received support, so it is definitely worth taking advantage of the opportunity and submitting an application."

According to Kask, financial support is one ting, but it is another entirely to be a member of the Expo Live Global Innovators Community, the Expo's innovation club, which offers an excellent opportunity for establishing contacts around the world.

Applications can be submitted by companies from various sectors with activities or projects that fit into the Expo 2020 Dubai subthemes, i.e. sustainability, mobility and the creation of new opportunities. The main theme of the next World Expo is building a better future for all of humanity together.

Startups as well as larger companies and organizations can apply for support; the important thing is that the applicant's idea has reached at least the prototype stage and that the product has social, environmental or humanitarian implications. The deadline for submissions for the current round is Sept. 15.

In addition, companies can still join the exposition of the Estonian pavilion. The Estonian representation of the Expo 2020 Dubai Foundation, which began work four months ago, has since received initial confirmations from companies and organizations interested in introducing themselves and Estonia as well as find new partners from around the world.

Among these companies and organizations are the Digital Construction Cluster, the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Cybexer Technologies, ETS Nord, Goswift, Milrem Robotics, Nortal and Standard.

