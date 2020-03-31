Expo 2020 Dubai likely to be postponed until 2021

The Expo steering committee has proposed to the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, which was to begin on October 20, by one year.

"This decision did not come as a surprise to us, but this is a new situation," said Andres Kask, head of the Estonian representation to Expo 2020 Dubai. "We have initiated an impact analysis, and are communicating with and supporting our partners and will work out a plan."

According to Kask, Estonia is still prepared to participate, the exposition has been planned and participation agreements with more than 30 companies signed. The foundation's supervisory board will convene for a virtual meeting as soon as possible in order to decide how activities will continue moving forward.

The General Assembly of the BIE will have to make a decision regarding the postponing of Expo 2020 as well as possible new dates at the end of April. According to organizers, 192 countries were slated to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai, which was expecting up to 25 million visits.

The BIE consists of representatives of organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai as well as select other countries.

