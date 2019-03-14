news

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonia's national brand, as presented at the 2018 City Nation Place Awards.
Estonia's national brand, as presented at the 2018 City Nation Place Awards. Source: Enterprise Estonia
News

Enterprise Estonia, which promotes business and regional policy in the country, is offering up to €100,000 in support to businesses joining state-owned electricity distribution network Elektrilevi's grid.

Startup and operating entrepreneurs outside the two largest cities, Tallinn and Tartu, and adjacent municipalities, are eligible for support under the scheme. In addition to costs relating to joining the grid, costs connected with increasing network capacity or investing in electrical connectivity improvements can also be covered from the support, Enterprise Estonia said.

"For businesses, joining an electricity grid or improving the capacity of a grid in use may constitute expenses of tens or hundreds of thousands of euros, since activities often include building new power lines or substations," Elektrilevi head of connection services Kaija Vill told BNS on Thursday.

The support is capped at 60% of the cost of the project, and applications can be submitted via Enterprise Estonia's site. No deadline for applications has been indicated.

The minimum support level stands at €5,000.

Since 2010, more and more suppliers have been joining the Elektrilevi grid. In 2018, 2,315 operators joined, a nine-year high, it is reported.

As of the beginning of 2019, Elektrilevi supplied 504,269 customers, approximately 91% of all Estonian households and enterprises which consume or produce energy. 

Elektrilevi said that joining the grid takes 23 days on average, assuming the process does not require any design work. Establishing connections requiring more extensive construction takes on average 220 days, it said.

"This includes developing the technical solution, design and construction. All of it is accompanied by coordinating the works with relevant institutions, local authorities and land owners," Ms Vill continued.

The average available medium voltage connection capacity per connection point is 1,000 kW, and the average joining fee stands at €67,000 inclusive of VAT. In 2018, the joining fee for medium voltage transmission varied from €8,100 to €1.17 million.

Elektrilevi is the largest network company in Estonia, managing approximately 60,000 km of power lines and 24,000 substations, as well as street lighting networks in Tallinn and Tartu. It is also constructing a high-speed internet network.

Established in 2000, Enterprise Estonia promotes business and regional policy in Estonia and is one of the largest institutions within the national support system for entrepreneurship, through providing financial assistance, counselling, cooperation opportunities and training for entrepreneurs, research institutions, the public and non-profit sectors.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

enterprise estoniaelektrileviestonian electricity grid


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08:53

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

13.03

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

13.03

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

13.03

Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

13.03

Rüütel: EKRE, Isamaa in one government would protect Estonian interests

12.03

Centre, EKRE and Isamaa name their coalition negotiators

12.03

Estonia's 12th e-dictation exercise to take place on Thursday morning

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
14:15

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

13:31

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13:02

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

12:26

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

11:47

Centre-EKRE talks: Ligi characteristically terse, Kaljulaid Shakespearean

Business
11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:14

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

15:53

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14:15

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

13:31

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13:02

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

12:26

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

11:47

Centre-EKRE talks: Ligi characteristically terse, Kaljulaid Shakespearean

11:12

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

10:23

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

09:27

March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

08:53

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Mikk Pärnits: Less protecting language, more chances for understanding

13.03

Estonia 200 chair: Coalition talks a power struggle, country comes second

13.03

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

13.03

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

13.03

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

13.03

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

13.03

Opinion: The ski doping case and ethical choices in sport

13.03

European ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft not to affect Estonian flights

13.03

Madison: Criticism over Centre-EKRE talks part of political provocation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: