ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President's external legal advice bill comes to just over €3,000 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The fee paid to a law firm which acted on behalf of the Office of President Kersti Kaljulaid in preparations for a Supreme Court case which pits her office against the Riigikogu, came to €3,174.

The president's public relations adviser, Taavi Linnamäe, said the work done, by law firm Sorianen, was analysis leading up to a legal challenge to the amendments to the Estonian Defence Forces Organisation Act 2014, which the president vetoed earlier this year. Linnamäe was unable to say whether Sorainen would represent the president at the Supreme Court, since the time and format (written or oral) of the hearing has not been set yet.

The materials sent to Sorainen are also covered by Public Information Act 2000,  §35 (1) 3, as: "information the disclosure of which would damage the foreign relations of the state," it is reported.

The amendments to the 2014 act would give the Estonian Defence Force (EDF) and other defense bodies greater rights over intelligence information. The president has opposed the amends, after they were passed by the XIII Riigikogu in February. The XIV Riigkogu, elected in March, reenacted the act unchanged in May, and in June President Kaljulaid said she would be taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

The legal analysis, drafted by several Sorainen experts, followed standard procedure, the firm told ERR last week, also expressing its willingness to represent the president in court.

The president's office has been without legal counsel of its own for over a year; the office defended the practice of using an external law firm, primairly on the issue of expertise, though former Supreme Court Justice Rait Maruste has said that seeking external counsel should be an exception, not a rule.

Proclaiming or rejecting legislation passed by the Riigikogu is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the president and involves no other Constitutional institution. The president also has the right to veto legislation by not proclaiming, instead sending it back to the Riigikogu anew, which is what happened in this case.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

supreme courtpresident kersti kaljulaidsorainenoffice of the presidentdefence forces organization act


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
02.09

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia

02.09

Child welfare needs better analysis, finds Riigikogu-organized seminar

02.09

President Kaljulaid in two-day official visit to Slovenia

31.08

Bill Clinton salutes Estonia on Russian troop withdrawal 25th anniversary

31.08

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign

Opinion
Business
02.09

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

30.08

Gallery: IKEA Estonia launches online store, opens limited Tallinn location

30.08

Bolt's 2018 revenue grew fourfold, losses totaled €61 million

30.08

Central Bank: 'Three major causes' for economic slowdown

30.08

Second quarter economic growth slows, up 3.6 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:32

Reinsalu: No-deal Brexit, migration quotas, not way for EU to go

14:48

Prime minister to be first guest on current affairs show new season

14:08

Statistics: 232,000 tourist trips to Russia from Estonia in 2019 first half

13:48

Estonian citizen held in Russian prison not to receive state assistance Updated

12:34

President's external legal advice bill comes to just over €3,000

11:43

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

10:57

Tartu shopping mall owners plan water park

09:56

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

09:14

Tapa NATO battlegroup on large scale exercise in Latvia

08:29

Nordic and Baltic parliament speakers meet to discuss regional security

02.09

Jõgeva police looking for missing person find two with same name

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

02.09

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

02.09

Taltech internal audit finds no evidence of EU funding fraud Updated

02.09

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

02.09

Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close

02.09

President: Education is a golden gift we give ourselves

02.09

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia

02.09

Child welfare needs better analysis, finds Riigikogu-organized seminar

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: