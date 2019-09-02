ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid was in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday, attending an event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

The president, who joined heads of state or government from 16 other European nations, noted that the war effectively ended for Estonia just 25 years ago.

"Today is a sad day in history. For Estonia, World War II actually ended only 25 years ago, when the last vehicles containing the occupying troops' hardware left our soil. The outbreak of war meant for our people, our nation, and the state, more than half a century of suffering, economic regress, and absence of freedom," Kaljulaid said, according to BNS.

"Today, we stand here with many other heads of state to remember and commemorate this day. Only by remembering will we ensure that this is never to be repeated," president Kaljulaid said, after the ceremony.

World War II commenced on Sept. 1 1939 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland. Two days later, the United Kingdom and France declared war on Germany. Poland was also invaded just over two weeks later, this time from the east, by the Soviet Union.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union in 1940, followed by Nazi German from summer 1941 to late 1944 when the last German forces left Estonian soil. The country was forcibly annexed into the Soviet Union, declaring independence in 1991. The last troops from the Soviet Union's successor state, the Russian Federation, left Estonia on Aug. 31 1994.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidsoviet occupation of estoniaestonia in world war twoestonian-polish relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

30.08

National Audit Office: State's 2018 financial report accurate

30.08

Poll: Estonian residents don't consider foreign labor a problem

30.08

Government: Eastern border infrastructure construction to continue

30.08

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

Opinion
Business
29.08

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

29.08

Bank of Estonia to tighten housing loan risk assessments

29.08

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

29.08

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

29.08

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Jõgeva police looking for missing person find two with same name

17:07

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

16:04

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

15:18

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

14:58

Taltech internal audit finds no evidence of EU funding fraud Updated

13:48

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

13:07

Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close

12:14

President: Education is a golden gift we give ourselves

11:45

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia

10:17

Child welfare needs better analysis, finds Riigikogu-organized seminar

09:12

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

08:35

President Kaljulaid in two-day official visit to Slovenia

01.09

Gallery: New Estonian-language upper secondary school opens in Kohtla-Järve

01.09

Opinion: Academic elite administering Aaviksoo deck lashing on sinking ship

01.09

Gallery: Night of ancient bonfires lights up Estonia as summer ends

31.08

Bill Clinton salutes Estonia on Russian troop withdrawal 25th anniversary

31.08

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign

31.08

Kontaveit in action at US Open third round on Sunday

31.08

Taltech rector: Institution hardly flawless, but lessons can be learned

30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: