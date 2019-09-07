ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President to visit UAE next week ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Raigo Pajula/VPK
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid is to visit the United Arab Emirates early next week, taking in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi and addressing the World Energy Congress, as well as preparing the ground for a new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi, Baltic News Service reports.

The three-day working visit will also involve the Estonian head of state in a panel discussion on artificial intelligence, her office said.

"The visit by the head of state and the large business delegation accompanying her, as well as her taking the floor as one of the main speakers at the world's biggest energy forum, demonstrates the interest of Estonian business operators in establishing political contacts and business ties with the UAE and state support in this, which is extremely important within that cultural space," the president's foreign affairs adviser Lauri Kuusing said, according to BNS.

"The opening of our embassy, coupled with the appointment of the first resident ambassador to Abu Dhabi, demonstrates that relations between Estonia and the UAE are reaching a new level. One of the most important tasks for the embassy is to enliven economic relations with both the UAE and the Gulf region as a whole," Estonian ambassador to the UAE Jaan Reinhold said.

The new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi will open early in 2020, it is reported.

Over 150 countries are to be represented at the World Energy Congress, a meeting place for energy industry leaders that takes place trieannialy. This year's conference is the 24th of its kind, with Estonian companies Datel, Enefit, Laava Tech, Nortal and Roofit Solar Energy all exhbiting there.

The head of state is also to be accompanied on the trip by a business delegation comprising 70 entrepreneurs. The aim of the trip by the business delegation is to support the aspirations of Estonian businesses in the UAE. The 70-strong Estonian business delegation will bring together executives from information technology and energy companies and is the largest of its kind to have accompanied the Estonian head of state on a foreign trip to day, BNS reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kersti kaljulaidpresident kersti kaljulaiduaepresident of estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

Opinion
Business
03.09

Estonia's 2018 financial statements accurate, says audit office

03.09

Tallinna Vesi applies to Competition Authority for 20 percent tariff cut

03.09

ID Global Solutions awarded Estonian passport contract from 2021

02.09

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

02.09

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:27

President to visit UAE next week

06.09

Mugabe death not mourned by many, says expat of Rhodesian origin

06.09

Gallery: Three designs shortlisted for new Tartu carpark

06.09

Party financing committee chase Andrus Ansip for €11 advert fee

06.09

Increase in passengers injured during bus journeys

06.09

Swimming still not advised in Pärnu after cyanobacteria found in seawater

06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Public transport disruptions during Tallinn Marathon 2019

06.09

Weekend road closures for Tallinn Marathon 2019

06.09

Valga mayor wants removal of all border checks when crossing to Latvia

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

First hearing into minister domestic violence allegations set for October

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

06.09

Finance minister: State budget likely a tightening, not buckling of belts

05.09

Greens demand all party finances be made public

05.09

Estonian Jewish community marks Holocaust mourning days in September

05.09

More than 24,000 short-term workers registered by online portal

05.09

Prime Minister: No major changes on state budget for 2020 imminent

05.09

Life expectancy increases but healthy years decrease

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: