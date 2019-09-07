President to visit UAE next week

President Kersti Kaljulaid is to visit the United Arab Emirates early next week, taking in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi and addressing the World Energy Congress, as well as preparing the ground for a new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi, Baltic News Service reports.

The three-day working visit will also involve the Estonian head of state in a panel discussion on artificial intelligence, her office said.

"The visit by the head of state and the large business delegation accompanying her, as well as her taking the floor as one of the main speakers at the world's biggest energy forum, demonstrates the interest of Estonian business operators in establishing political contacts and business ties with the UAE and state support in this, which is extremely important within that cultural space," the president's foreign affairs adviser Lauri Kuusing said, according to BNS.

"The opening of our embassy, coupled with the appointment of the first resident ambassador to Abu Dhabi, demonstrates that relations between Estonia and the UAE are reaching a new level. One of the most important tasks for the embassy is to enliven economic relations with both the UAE and the Gulf region as a whole," Estonian ambassador to the UAE Jaan Reinhold said.

The new Estonian embassy in Abu Dhabi will open early in 2020, it is reported.

Over 150 countries are to be represented at the World Energy Congress, a meeting place for energy industry leaders that takes place trieannialy. This year's conference is the 24th of its kind, with Estonian companies Datel, Enefit, Laava Tech, Nortal and Roofit Solar Energy all exhbiting there.

The head of state is also to be accompanied on the trip by a business delegation comprising 70 entrepreneurs. The aim of the trip by the business delegation is to support the aspirations of Estonian businesses in the UAE. The 70-strong Estonian business delegation will bring together executives from information technology and energy companies and is the largest of its kind to have accompanied the Estonian head of state on a foreign trip to day, BNS reports.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!