ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus.
Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus. Source: Transferwise
Economy

In the fiscal year ending in March 2019, Estonian-founded and U.K.-based international money transfer company Transferwise saw its annual revenue increase 53 percent to £179 million (€201 million), while net profits totaled £10.3 million (€11.6 million).

"Transferwise has shown strong growth for eight years, and it is our duty to manage it responsibly and sustainably," Transferwise CEO and co-founder Kristo Käärmann said. "Financial technology has proven ten times over that it is capable of offering clients a higher-level experience at a low cost, but we believe that the key to success is also hidden in the strong and trustworthy building up of our company. Our financial results prove that the Transferwise team has worked out the formula for this."

Transferwise initially offered international bank transfers, but has since expanded its portfolio: every month, 10,000 new business clients sign up who are, together with major companies and banks themselves, now linked to the company's application programming interface (API), Transferwise said.

Every month, Transferwise makes customer payments worth £4 billion (€4.5 billion) in total. The company has a total of 6 million clients worldwide, and employs over 1,700 people in 12 offices around the world.

Transferwise was founded in 2011 by Estonians Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann. To date, the company has raised $689 million (€622.9 million) from investors such as Lead Edge, Lone Pine, Vitruvian, IVP, Merian Global Investors, Andreessen Horowitz, Richard Branson and Valar Ventures.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transferwisefintech


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

17.09

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

Opinion
Business
16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

08:52

Wandering Lights Festival starts on Wednesday in Kadriorg Park

17.09

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: