Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

Thirty-three Estonian technology companies signed a Green Pledge at Tuesday's Tallinn Digital Summit 2019, promising to take their operations to a completely environmentally sustainable basis by 2030.

Later this week, the signed agreement will be handed over to the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, who will be participating at the UN Climate Summit on Sept. 23 in New York.

The companies have taken this step after considering the scale of global climate and environmental challenges, and are willing to express their shared desire to find innovative solutions to these problems, a statement said.

With the Green Pledge, the Estonian technology sector is prioritizing the environment as an integral part of their business. More specific targets and an action plan to complement the pledge will be compiled by the end of the year.

"All companies are responsible for environmental and climate issues. Estonian tech companies are already doing a lot to monitor, measure, and mitigate environmental impacts, however, with the Green Pledge we promise to do our utmost to bring about even greater positive change. We invite all other tech companies to join the pledge," said president of Guardtime, Martin Ruubel.

Founder of Bolt, Martin Villig, said climate change will also bring along a change in economic models. "Tech companies can manage change by acting more sustainably on their own or by providing technology solutions to that end to others. We want to develop a technical climate and environmental index that will provide companies with important information about the environmental footprint that they produce," he said.

All like-minded tech companies are invited to join the initiative.

The 33 technology companies and organizations which have joined the Tech Green Pledge are: Autlo, Bolt, Cachet, Cash On Go, Corle, Cybernetica, Cybexer Technologies, E-Governance Academy, eAgronom, Empower, Evocon, Fundwise, GoSwift, Guardtime, Icefire, Lift99, Pactum, Proud Engineers, RaulWalter, Reverse Resources, SK ID Solutions, Skeleton Technologies, Stigo, Telia, The Exit Academy, Thorgate Management, Topia, TransferWise, Veriff, Weekdone, WePower, Xolo, and Yaga.

More information about the Green Pledge can be found here.

--

