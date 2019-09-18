ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Estonian tech companies pledged to get green today at Tallinn Digital Summit. From right: Luukas Ilves (Guardtime), Hedi Mardisoo (Cachet), Janer Gorohhov (Veriff), Katrin Isotamm (Telia).
Estonian tech companies pledged to get green today at Tallinn Digital Summit. From right: Luukas Ilves (Guardtime), Hedi Mardisoo (Cachet), Janer Gorohhov (Veriff), Katrin Isotamm (Telia). Source: Guardtime
News

Thirty-three Estonian technology companies signed a Green Pledge at Tuesday's Tallinn Digital Summit 2019, promising to take their operations to a completely environmentally sustainable basis by 2030.

Later this week, the signed agreement will be handed over to the President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, who will be participating at the UN Climate Summit on Sept. 23 in New York.

The companies have taken this step after considering the scale of global climate and environmental challenges, and are willing to express their shared desire to find innovative solutions to these problems, a statement said.

With the Green Pledge, the Estonian technology sector is prioritizing the environment as an integral part of their business. More specific targets and an action plan to complement the pledge will be compiled by the end of the year.  

"All companies are responsible for environmental and climate issues. Estonian tech companies are already doing a lot to monitor, measure, and mitigate environmental impacts, however, with the Green Pledge we promise to do our utmost to bring about even greater positive change. We invite all other tech companies to join the pledge," said president of Guardtime, Martin Ruubel. 

Founder of Bolt, Martin Villig, said climate change will also bring along a change in economic models. "Tech companies can manage change by acting more sustainably on their own or by providing technology solutions to that end to others. We want to develop a technical climate and environmental index that will provide companies with important information about the environmental footprint that they produce," he said.

All like-minded tech companies are invited to join the initiative. 

The 33 technology companies and organizations which have joined the Tech Green Pledge are: Autlo, Bolt, Cachet, Cash On Go, Corle, Cybernetica, Cybexer Technologies, E-Governance Academy, eAgronom, Empower, Evocon, Fundwise, GoSwift, Guardtime, Icefire, Lift99, Pactum, Proud Engineers, RaulWalter, Reverse Resources, SK ID Solutions, Skeleton Technologies, Stigo, Telia, The Exit Academy, Thorgate Management, Topia, TransferWise, Veriff, Weekdone, WePower, Xolo, and Yaga. 

More information about the Green Pledge can be found here.

 --

 Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

guardtimeverifftallinn digital summit 2019telia estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

17.09

Lukas on immigrants: Maybe we need a Language Board to get things in order

Opinion
Business
16.09

Estonia's second quarter job vacancy rate below EU, euro area average

16.09

Central bank: Few Estonian families have investment experience

16.09

Road Administration announces new procurement for Saaremaa air link

16.09

Maxima challenges establishment of competing Lidl in Tartu

15.09

Estonia labor cost increase in Q2 2019 higher than EU average

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:40

Medicines' supply problems have become more frequent

15:10

Police investigating alleged collusion at University of Tartu

14:47

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

14:25

Tallinn wants tougher alcohol restrictions

14:01

Social Democrats, Reform boycott prime minister during Question Time

13:43

Rescue workers to protest low wages on Thursday

13:19

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

12:38

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

11:59

Exhibition of ideas to improve Tartu launched ahead of public vote

11:27

Belgian jets scrambled for first time on Tuesday

10:59

Suspect in Narva shooting taken into custody

10:21

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

09:47

Estonian tech companies pledge to become climate neutral in 10 years

09:16

Finance minister on next budget: We're looking for money to fund promises

08:52

Wandering Lights Festival starts on Wednesday in Kadriorg Park

17.09

Riigikogu committee backs repealing outdoor political advertising ban

17.09

Reinsalu: Estonia must strengthen ties with global diaspora community

17.09

ERR's Vikerraadio to mark European language day with song competition

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

17.09

Establishment of internal defense reserve to cost €20 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: