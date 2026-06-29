Estonia moves to curb textile and food waste through stricter producer rules

The government is preparing to require producers of textiles, footwear and food products to finance the collection, recycling and reduction of waste.

The Ministry of Climate announced that it has sent for approval a draft amendment to the Waste Act, aimed at reducing food waste and developing textile recycling through an extended producer‑responsibility system.

According to Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis (Reform Party), the production of clothing and food has a significant environmental impact, and a large share of resources is currently lost because usable goods are thrown away.

Estonia generates around 18,000 tons of textile waste each year.

"Unfortunately, textile waste volumes — especially due to fast fashion — are growing, and today's systems for separate collection and recycling are insufficient. Producers must take greater responsibility for the life cycle of their products," Leis said.

By 2028, Estonia plans to introduce extended producer responsibility for textiles. This means companies placing textiles, textile products or footwear on the market for the first time will be required to finance the subsequent collection and recycling of their products.

The obligation will also apply to e‑commerce companies operating in the EU, regardless of their country of registration. Under the ministry's plan, producers will fulfill their obligations through special organizations that will create a nationwide textile‑waste collection network. For the public, the system should be free.

Similar mechanisms already exist in the EU for electronics, batteries and tires. In several countries — including Latvia, the Netherlands and France — Estonian officials say the system has proven effective: recycling costs amount to only a few cents per item and do not fall on taxpayers.

The draft law also sets specific targets for reducing food waste compared to the average levels of 2021–2023.

During that period, Estonia generated around 180,000 tons of food waste annually. By 2030, the goal is to reduce the amount to around 155,000 tons, including cutting waste in retail, catering and households to roughly 85,000 tons, and in the food industry to 31,000 tons.

Leis said many companies already implement measures to reduce food loss, but this must become standard practice across the sector, as it also helps reduce business costs.

Under the draft law, large retail, wholesale and manufacturing companies will be required to measure the amount of food waste they generate and develop plans to reduce it. They must also expand food donation and redistribution — companies will be required to cooperate with at least one food‑redistribution organization.

The amendments bring Estonian legislation in line with the EU's updated Waste Framework Directive.

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