Climate law update: no obligations for private sector, only for the state

Amendments to the Climate Resilient Economy Act reached the parliament Environment Committee on Thursday after the first reading. Under the changes, obligations to reduce carbon emissions would apply only to the public sector. The opposition says the bill remains empty and without substance.

Committee chair Yoko Alender (Reform Party) said the proposed amendments largely addressed the same issues raised during the first reading. The main difference from earlier versions, she said, is that sector‑specific emission targets have been dropped — lawmakers do not want to impose binding limits on individual sectors.

Most feedback focused on whether the roadmaps included in the law are legal requirements or simply statements of intent. "There is a clear desire to word it so that the roadmaps do not impose additional obligations. They cannot do that anyway, because they are not part of the legal text," she explained.

Tech development drives private sector changes

This is precisely the core criticism of the climate framework voiced by environmental groups and the opposition — especially the Social Democrats: the law imposes no obligations on private companies.

Yoko Alender. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Alender said the law's main purpose is to set Estonia's overall emission‑reduction target. For that reason, she said, the law applies only to the state sector. In the private sector, she believes technological development will drive change. "Technology in this field is developing very quickly, and if we lock ourselves into certain sectors today while technology advances faster in others, future parliaments will have to rewrite the law again," Alender said.

"We must clearly look toward the development of clean technologies. That is why the Riigikogu adopted the nuclear energy law — nuclear power is also clean energy. Nuclear development is rising, especially because of energy‑intensive sectors that artificial intelligence depends on," she added.

Maran: the text exists, but the substance does not

The Social Democrats, who sit in the opposition, have strongly criticized the bill and submitted their own amendments.

"Using someone else's metaphor — no law is a golden egg. But an egg must have content, and this law currently has the problem that it has text, but no substance," said Tiit Maran, also a member of the Environment Committee.

Tiit Maran Autor/allikas: Triin Maasik

He criticized the bill on three main points: roadmaps, sectoral targets and scientific grounding. As noted, the roadmap is not a binding legal document, which Maran said strips it of real impact. The Social Democrats also want a climate council convened to provide scientific input for policy changes.

Many critics argue that the shift to green energy comes at too great a cost to the economy and is therefore contradictory. Maran does not see the situation so simplistically. "This creates a false opposition: green versus non‑green. I don't like that approach. We have no other choice — we must reshape ourselves in two ways," he said, naming greenhouse‑gas reduction and the understanding that change can no longer be prevented and adaptation is necessary.

"We must give the economy and sectors breathing room, but the economy must also change. We have no alternative. It will be painful, and the state must help."

Complete cluster of crises

But the state budget is in deficit, and defense spending takes up an ever‑larger share each year. Where should the state find money for additional support measures, which — considering the cost of developing the energy sector — would be substantial?

"There's nothing to be done — it's true that we are in a complete cluster of crises. We have a geopolitical crisis, a climate crisis, environmental crises from many angles, and solving them all at once is difficult. But it is also not right to continue focusing only on the geopolitical side and leave the other crisis — which is even larger in substance — completely aside," Maran said.

Preparing the Climate Resilient Economy Act took the Climate Ministry nearly three years and cost €375,000.

The bill passed its first reading in the Riigikogu on June 9.

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