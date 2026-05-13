X!

Coalition planning to pass the climate law before 2027 election

News
Andres Sutt.
Andres Sutt. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) has completed a new version of the Climate Resilient Economy Act and plans to seek principled approval for it at the government's cabinet meeting on Thursday. The coalition plans to pass the law before next year's elections.

Sutt said if the government approves it at the cabinet meeting, he will take it to a government session, after which the Riigikogu could pass it before the elections in March 2027.

"We have a common understanding on this issue within the coalition, and I think that ideologically the legislating of such goals should also be acceptable to the Social Democrats," Sutt said.

The new law no longer contains sector-based emissions reduction targets, which Sutt said will remain in so-called roadmaps.

The new six-page draft contains a more general target – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 9 percent by 2030 compared with 2022 emission levels, by 29 percent by 2035 and by 51 percent by 2040. In addition, the goal for climate neutrality is 2050.

How these goals are to be achieved is not specified, but Sutt referred to the roadmaps.

The law also instructs ministries to establish climate adaptation goals. Local governments will have to draw up their own energy and climate plans, which they must also update regularly.

A climate council will also be created by the law, and the state will be required to compile an annual national climate report. The state would also have to avoid investing in fossil fuels.

Sutt said the law would now provide certainty at the legislative level that Estonia is moving toward a cleaner and more competitive economy.

"Fewer smoking chimneys, lower-emission transport, clean energy – these are all pieces of the same puzzle, and we are carrying out these same activities anyway. Now we are simply reiterating the same principle at the legislative level, and that is good," he said.

The minister said this is not merely a declarative document. "There are very measurable goals there regarding how much we must reduce our emissions by 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2050," Sutt noted.

"Do the roadmaps answer every question in every detail? Certainly not, but they provide broader assurance as to how we will ultimately achieve these goals," he added.

According to the greenhouse gas inventory published in April this year, Estonia's 2024 greenhouse gas emissions had fallen by 18.8 percent in comparison to 2022. This means the 2030 target had already been hit.

Estonia's greenhouse gas emissions are expected to fall to 9.572 million tons by 2035, or 36 percent lower than in 2022, meaning that the target would also be met.

At the same time, the projected 51 percent reduction target for 2040 would not be met according to the forecast, nor would the climate neutrality target set for 2050.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Vikerraadio's "Stuudios on peaminister" that he believes the climate law will enter proceedings before summer and be passed in the fall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Huko Aaspõllu

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:28

Minister awaiting EDF recommendations for Estonia's Strait of Hormuz participation

16:19

Estonia passes conscripts' B1 language proficiency requirement

15:42

Universities and the government agree on more study places in key specialties

15:00

Hans Väre: How sustainable is sustainable decline?

14:21

Coalition planning to pass the climate law before 2027 election

13:29

Estonia decides not to privatize digital services, lottery, energy and real estate firms

12:51

Vabamu museum announces new director

12:17

Peeter Kaldre: To die for Bornholm

11:33

Estonian official: We try to balance fear of war rhetoric with new messaging

11:32

Sexual consent bill sent to second Riigikogu reading with clearer definitions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Estonia fails to qualify for Eurovision Song Contest 2026 final

12.05

Tallinn Airport plans to demolish former passenger terminal building Updated

12.05

Children must be told they're adopted in Estonia's new Family Law Act

12.05

Identity verification in Estonia's state app to become mandatory for agencies in 2028

12.05

Watch Live: Vanilla Ninja performing in Eurovision semifinal in Vienna

12.05

New spa and sauna center under development in Tallinn's Lasnamäe

12.05

Tallinn boosts annual back-to-school benefits for city kids

07.05

Andrus Merilo: Defense Forces ready for victory

12.05

Mart Parind: Estonia in the coma ward that is Europe

12.05

Nearly 1,000 reservists gather for Estonia's Spring Storm 2026 exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo