Estonian government approves Climate Resilient Economy Act

The Estonian government approved the Climate Resilient Economy Act during its Thursday session, advancing the legislation to the Riigikogu to establish a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels and ensuring national security.

The legislation, alongside its roadmaps, establishes a clear direction. A gradual exit from the use of fossil fuels forms the foundation of Estonia's security, a government press release stated.

Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt said the government gave a clear signal today.

"Estonia can only be truly free if we do not depend on countries whose values do not align with ours," Sutt said. "The foundation of Estonia's success can be clean and reasonably priced domestic energy and an innovative industry."

The act sets general intermediate emission reduction targets for the state for 2030, 2035 and 2040. The goal of climate neutrality by 2050 was already established by a 2021 Riigikogu decision. Sector-specific emission reduction targets are detailed in the roadmaps accompanying the law.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the council of the Estonian Employers' Confederation announced it does not support the legislation in its current form. The confederation, representing major employers, advised the government to significantly amend the draft before sending it to the Riigikogu.

From the beginning of the drafting process, the confederation has maintained that a climate law is only necessary if entrepreneurs understand what meeting the targets requires of them, how much it will cost and how the state intends to support these efforts.

The updated version of the draft discussed by the government on Thursday still fails to provide this clarity and predictability, the confederation noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!