X!

Estonian government approves Climate Resilient Economy Act

News
Andres Sutt.
Andres Sutt. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian government approved the Climate Resilient Economy Act during its Thursday session, advancing the legislation to the Riigikogu to establish a roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels and ensuring national security.

The legislation, alongside its roadmaps, establishes a clear direction. A gradual exit from the use of fossil fuels forms the foundation of Estonia's security, a government press release stated.

Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt said the government gave a clear signal today.

"Estonia can only be truly free if we do not depend on countries whose values do not align with ours," Sutt said. "The foundation of Estonia's success can be clean and reasonably priced domestic energy and an innovative industry."

The act sets general intermediate emission reduction targets for the state for 2030, 2035 and 2040. The goal of climate neutrality by 2050 was already established by a 2021 Riigikogu decision. Sector-specific emission reduction targets are detailed in the roadmaps accompanying the law.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the council of the Estonian Employers' Confederation announced it does not support the legislation in its current form. The confederation, representing major employers, advised the government to significantly amend the draft before sending it to the Riigikogu.

From the beginning of the drafting process, the confederation has maintained that a climate law is only necessary if entrepreneurs understand what meeting the targets requires of them, how much it will cost and how the state intends to support these efforts.

The updated version of the draft discussed by the government on Thursday still fails to provide this clarity and predictability, the confederation noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:57

Estonian municipalities of fewer than 5,000 residents fighting for survival

10:30

Estonian government approves Climate Resilient Economy Act

10:14

Merilin Metsik: Electric cars and heat pumps rocking Estonia's power grid

09:51

NATO, EU chiefs show support for Baltic states in wake of Russia drone accusations

09:36

Poll: Isamaa leader most popular candidate for PM, followed by Center head

09:05

Anita Staub: On concrete, uniformity, and loss of memory

08:33

Expert: China paints itself as center of the world with Trump and Putin visits

20.05

New York's Estonian House hosts swansong Esther art fair

20.05

Parkour growing in popularity among Estonian youth

20.05

Overview. Summer at the movies: aliens, dinosaurs, and surprisingly few horror films

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.05

Intruding drone shot down by Romanian fighter jet in Estonia

20.05

Russia doubles rail freight rates to Estonia, Latvia and Finland Updated

19.05

43 Estonian restaurants get Michelin nod

20.05

Tallinn plans to adopt bidirectional trams

19.05

Estonian Artists' Association taken for €700,000 in massive scam

20.05

Tallinn's transition to Estonian education sparks sharp debate

20.05

PPA officer: There are fraud scenarios for everyone in Estonia

20.05

Pärnu wants unused Liivalaia tram funding for city center and Rail Baltica terminal link

20.05

Defense minister: There will always be risks when downing a drone

20.05

Narva hit by carbon monoxide incidents, cause not fully known Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo