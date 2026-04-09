Estonia's Climate Act adoption unlikely before 2027 elections

Several coalition and opposition MPs say Estonia's long-awaited Climate Resilient Economy Act will not be adopted before the parliamentary elections due to a lack of time.

However, an official political decision on the future of one of the current government's most important bills is expected in April. Climate Minister Andres Sutt said it is not entirely ruled out that the government will still submit the draft law to parliament.

At the end of October last year — five months ago — Madis Pärtel, deputy secretary general for the bioeconomy at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, sent the agricultural sector roadmap of the Climate Act to sector organizations and partners.

Around 50 people from various organizations received the letter, including the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, the Peat Association and the Estonian Fund for Nature.

At the time, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture operated under the assumption that the goal was to submit the draft law, together with the roadmaps, to parliament for discussion in 2025.

This has not happened so far. Nor has the wider public been able to see the forestry roadmap, which the Ministry of Climate sent to stakeholders at the end of January.

Draft documents not made public yet

"The circulation of unfinished versions may cause confusion and raise many questions that are difficult to answer. Let's hold on for just a little longer, and then we will share everything publicly," said Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general for the green reform at the Ministry of Climate.

Kristi Klaas Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Six such roadmaps are expected to be completed in total. They cover agriculture, forestry, transport, peat and clean industry, as well as energy.

Klaas noted that any roadmap is not legally binding and is not an official state development document. It should not be treated as a development plan. Rather, it is a vision or intention outlining the direction a specific economic sector is expected to take.

"Even if the law is not adopted immediately, we can use the roadmaps to shape Estonia's positions in the European Union or to plan investments from CO₂ funds," Klaas explained.

The draft Climate Act has been ready since November and remains substantially unchanged, though it too has not yet been officially presented to the public.

Sutt said a political decision on how the government will proceed with the Climate Act is planned for when officials complete the roadmaps, which should happen in April.

According to Sutt, the most important outcome of the Ministry of Climate's work is demonstrating that Estonia can achieve its 2040 and 2050 climate targets while increasing competitiveness.

Estonia is moving in the right direction

Environment Committee Chair and former Climate Minister Yoko Alender said she cannot predict whether the Climate Act will reach parliament before the elections. In her view, the most important thing is that Estonia is moving in the right direction to reduce emissions, which it has been doing so far.

Yoko Alender Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The Climate Act has become a kind of symbol. If there is strong resistance to the law and we try to force it through, we may create a situation where the next government is strongly tempted to dismantle and reverse many economic changes — such as the circular economy, nature-based solutions and improving competitiveness through sustainable practices," Alender said.

She added that faster and more ambitious targets can only be achieved with a law that also has the support of businesses.

However, in last November, the council of the Employers' Confederation — representing some of Estonia's largest employers — decided not to support further proceedings of the Climate Act in its current form and recommended the government abandon the law.

Toomas Uibo, head of the Eesti 200 parliamentary group, said the Climate Act and climate issues remain extremely important for the party. According to Uibo, the process should definitely continue, and they are currently waiting for a new version from the Ministry of Climate to make a political decision.

Toomas Uibo. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"We truly have no reason today to say that this law should not be adopted or that it should not be passed by this composition of parliament," he said.

Uibo added there is no reason to believe parliament could not adopt the act during the autumn session, even with elections just around the corner.

"That is precisely why we are in parliament — to pass laws," Uibo said.

Having the bill reach the Riigikogu would be a surprise

Social Democratic Party MP Riina Sikkut said she would be surprised if the Estonian government sends the Climate Act to the Riigikogu before the elections, citing a lack of political will.

"Hommik Anuga" Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

Sikkut noted that as the coalition's support drops, it is more likely to opt for simple, popular choices. Because the Climate Act does not fit this category, she considers it unlikely the government will advance it.

She believes the act will end up in the same situation as the large budget deficit — both will be left waiting until after the elections.

Isamaa party MP and Environment Committee Deputy Chair Andres Metsoja, who opposes the Climate Act, agreed that parliament is unlikely to adopt the law this year.

Metsoja pointed out that parliament is practically inactive during the approaching summer months of June, July and August. The Riigikogu reconvenes in September, marking the start of the pre-election period. Expecting a sudden rush of enthusiasm to process the bill quickly would be politically unrealistic, he said.

He added that it would be inappropriate for the Riigikogu to handle the Climate Act at this stage. In Metsoja's view, how to proceed with overall climate policy is a matter for political debate.

Isamaa pressikonverents väidetava keelatud annetuse teemal Autor/allikas: Priit Mürk/ERR

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