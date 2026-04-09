Opposition: Coalition's pre-election AI focus diverts from pressing issues

The coalition parties' focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of their electoral platforms is a distraction from pressing security and energy crises, opposition politicians say.

The two coalition partners, the Reform Party and Eesti 200, say they plan to focus on AI in their pre-election manifestos, ahead of the March 2027 Riigikogu elections. However, some opposition members say this won't even succeed in winning them votes.

While opposition politicians do not deny AI is a fact of modern life and society, undue emphasis on it is a diversionary tactic.

"The current government should come to its senses, because the main resources for restarting the economy remain people and energy. We see the crises piling up, but there are no solutions to them," said Center Party MP Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, pointing out an irony in that: "Even when looking at the economic forecasts the government has promised regarding AI, even AI itself says these forecasts are unrealistic."

Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

AI is also unlikely to resonate with many voters, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Helle-Moonika Helme said.

"I don't think the Estonian voter wakes up in the morning and immediately starts thinking about how artificial intelligence would increase GDP by 25 percent in a way which would also impact on their everyday life and reduce taxes," Helme said.

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kristen Michal said that AI holds an important place in his party's vision and platform, a line echoed by Anneli Kannus, executive director of Eesti 200, a party which since its inception has had a strong tech focus.

Despite the criticism, the opposition does not rule out that AI could also make its way into their programs in the end too, if nothing else due to its everyday presence.

Helle-Moonika Helme sai rahandusministrilt küsimuste pärast korduvalt nahutada. Autor/allikas: Erik Peinar / riigikogu

"I haven't yet discussed whether we will include it in our election program, where we would place it, or how we would set the focus. But I admit that I also use it from time to time," Helme said.

Prime minister: Estonia aims to lead the world in AI use

Michal has said that for one thing, AI is an integral part of ensuring national security. It is also key to competitiveness, he said.

The Eesti.ai national AI council recently approved 15 high-impact projects to accelerate AI adoption and boost competitiveness.

"Doctors, teachers, accountants, HR professionals, musicians, translators, and many others will have more time for meaningful work, learning, and engaging with people when using artificial intelligence. Less time will be spent searching for information, handling paperwork, and performing routine tasks. There will also be more free time for oneself and for family," Michal said via a government office press release.

"Artificial intelligence enables companies to increase productivity, and the state to provide faster and better services. Our ambition could also bring significant economic benefits to Estonia. If, in ten years, we are a European leader in the implementation of AI, it could grow the economy by 1–2 percent annually, or by €400–800 million," the prime minister added.

While this would not happen overnight, the government has "set a goal that within the next 18 months at least 100,000 people will participate in AI workshops across Estonia," the prime minister went on, noting the workshops are free to attend.

Bolt co-founder Markus Villig, who chairs the Eesti.ai advisory board, said initiative focuses not only on strategic goals but also on practical impact. "We are putting it to work for people, the state, and businesses," he noted.

Markus Villig. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kirke Maar, who heads up the Eesti.ai team, said the initiative centers on people's skills and broad inclusion. "Estonians could become the most AI-savvy nation in the world," she said, adding: "We want AI literacy not to remain the privilege of a few, but to become a natural part of Estonians' knowledge and working life."

Among the first 15 Eesti.ai pilot projects are initiatives in healthcare, which would reduce time spent on documentation with family doctors' information systems and e-ambulance service.

The Eesti.ai workshops the prime minister mentioned are already underway. The council has also invited proposals from members of the public for ideas on which areas of life and work could benefit from AI in solving time management and service quality issues, among other things.

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