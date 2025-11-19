X!

Employers: Let us drop the climate law

News
Wind farm in Estonia (illustrative).
Wind farm in Estonia (illustrative). Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

The council of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, representing major employers, decided not to support the climate bill in its current form and urged the government to drop it.

"Businesses support sustainable practices and the climate act should also protect the investment and business environment. Unfortunately, the current bill and the process behind it do not offer that and we've simply lost time," said Kati Rostfeldt, head of sustainable business at the Estonian Employers' Confederation.

Employers had already emphasized a year ago that impact assessments, implementation measures and roadmaps for achieving the set goals must be in place before the bill is adopted. These have yet to be completed. "Only then will there be the necessary clarity and confidence in how meeting climate targets can enhance the competitiveness of the economy," Rostfeldt added.

At a Tuesday meeting with the Employers' Confederation's sustainability working group, representatives from the Ministry of Climate confirmed that the bill is expected to be submitted to parliament for deliberation by February 2026 at the latest. That is the final possible timeframe for the current Riigikogu to pass the climate act.

"Since none of the missing and critically important documents have been produced or shared with businesses over the past year, employers do not see it as realistic to develop high-quality roadmaps in such a short time. Businesses cannot support pushing the climate act into force hastily and without coordinated roadmaps," the confederation stated.

"Due to the lack of a clear and reliable implementation plan, the council of the Employers' Confederation recommends that the government abandon the climate bill in its current form," the statement said.

The council is a 30-member body composed of confederation representatives, fulfilling the role of the highest governing body — the general assembly — within the scope set by the organization's bylaws.

The Estonian Employers' Confederation brings together major industry associations and many of Estonia's largest companies. In total, the confederation represents more than 2,000 companies directly or through its member associations, employing 250,000 workers. The confederation is a non-governmental, nonpartisan organization.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

International campaign to support kidnapped Ukrainian children kicks off in Tallinn

18:45

Center Party and Isamaa promise to speed up Tallinn planning procedures

18:30

Tartu's historic Ekraan Cinema building likely to be demolished

18:07

Sappinen's 9-minute hat-trick helps Estonia to 4-2 victory over Cyprus

17:31

Tartu gives go ahead for riverside promenade connecting Katlamaja Quarter with city center

16:50

Photos: President Karis opens Estonian book exhibition in Kazakhstan

16:25

Riigikogu passes flexible working hours amendements

15:56

Tallinn-Tartu highway closed after truck falls off overpass Updated

15:01

Prime minister: ERR's right to criticize government must be protected

14:19

Isamaa leader: Estonia has implemented Istanbul Convention in a common-sense way

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

18.11

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

18.11

Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

10:18

Estonian residence permit revoked for driver in Laagna tee fatal accident

18.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

12:02

Shoppers complain 'shrinkflation' is increasingly common in Estonia's supermarkets

18.11

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

18.11

Photos: Electronic music legends Kraftwerk perform in Tallinn

18.11

Eesti Energia inks deal with Israeli firms for €100-million cogeneration power plant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo