Employers call for simpler environmental law and less bureaucracy

The Estonian Employers' Confederation has sent the government proposals on how to simplify environmental law and turn the Environmental Board from an obstacle into a cooperation partner.

Entrepreneurs believe the existing legal framework hinders innovation and investment. They say the Environmental Board proceedings are slow and requirements change unpredictably.

The confederation's Vice Chair Kai Realo and other members have stressed that environmental legislation is highly volatile.

"In other words, many laws come into force at times when there is very little time for preparation, or new and additional requirements are added to those already in place," she said.

"Environmental law has undoubtedly become important for virtually every business over time, which means the accompanying bureaucracy is very burdensome for entrepreneurs. This does not apply only to businesses that operate directly in the environmental field. Many different types of companies are required to apply for environmental permits," Realo added.

The vice chair emphasized that entrepreneurs understand the need to protect the environment and support that goal. However, they want the Environmental Board to be a partner, not a project roadblock.

"Sometimes the requirements and the way permits must be applied for are clearly at odds with the principle that business must also continue. Together with the Environmental Board, we should look for ways to make it possible to build new factories in Estonia and to expand businesses in Estonia," Realo said.

Antti Tooming, deputy secretary general for biodiversity and environmental protection at the Ministry of Climate, said the ministry has reviewed the proposals submitted by the confederation with the Environmental Board.

There are plans in place to meet with employers in the coming weeks to discuss specific areas where action is expected from the state, he said.

"Several points were general and lacked examples, which makes it harder to offer solutions. But we fully agree with the general principle. Proceedings should be as free of bureaucracy and as fast as possible," Tooming said.

If an agreement is reached with the confederation that the legal framework must change, then it will be changed, the official said.

At the same time, he noted that changes in the Environmental Board's practices do not necessarily require new laws, but more consultation. This means more personnel and financial resources.

"That simply has to be taken into account. Broadly speaking, there are two options: if we want to process things faster, we either drastically reduce environmental requirements — always at the risk of negative consequences later —or we increase the Environmental Board's capacity to handle matters more quickly," the deputy secretary general said.

If legislation is to be amended, the plan is to introduce changes in the first half of next year, Tooming added.

Last month, the Employers' Confederations sent proposals by its members to the Prime Minister's Council for Economic Growth and Efficiency, which then forwarded them to the government.

