X!

Justice chancellor finds Tallinn's PVC ban illegal

News
Outdoor displays in Tallinn.
Outdoor displays in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Last July, the Tallinn City Council banned PVC plastic outdoor ads on city advertising surfaces starting this year. Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise says the ban is unlawful.

According to the explanatory memorandum, the city sought to protect the environment and public health by banning PVC.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Madise said the ban conflicts with both the Product Conformity Act (TNVS) and European Union (EU) law.

"I share the concern about PVC's environmental impact and commend Tallinn for its efforts to protect the environment and public health. At the same time, such restrictions must be imposed in accordance with the Estonian Constitution, national laws and European Union law, while also observing the procedural rules set for lawmaking," the chancellor wrote.

Madise said that under European Parliament and Council directives as well as the TNVS, banning a material constitutes a technical requirement.

However, the introduction of a new technical requirement is subject to a three-month standstill period under the law, intended to ensure the free movement of goods and services within the EU internal market. The previous city council did not establish such a standstill period.

In addition, Madise found that by imposing material-based restrictions, the city exceeded its authority.

"Under the law, a local government does not have the authority to establish general prohibitions or mandatory requirements concerning the material composition of products. Consequently, the council cannot regulate matters for which it has not been granted authority," she explained.

Madise added that product safety and restrictions on the use of chemicals, including issues related to the use of PVC, largely fall within the regulatory competence of the national and EU levels.

Current City Council Chairman Mihhail Kõlvart said the PVC ban was an initiative of the previous city coalition.

Kõlvart said it was too early to say how the Tallinn City Council would respond to the chancellor's proposal, as city lawyers are still reviewing it.

The city has 20 days following the chancellor's proposal to decide whether to comply.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Banks may gain power to freeze suspicious money transfers

13:03

Estonia moves its ambassador from Georgia to Armenia

12:32

Estonian MEP urges Ukrainian Winter Olympics helmet controversy competitor be reinstated

11:53

Southeastern Estonia gears up for Valentine's Day rush

11:21

Riigikogu to discuss capping party donations

10:49

Public driving on unofficial ice roads brings major safety concerns

10:23

Report: Slow integration caused by segregating kids by language

09:59

Politicians say consumer price index delay a serious problem

09:25

Justice chancellor finds Tallinn's PVC ban illegal

09:03

Watch live: EU enlargement conference: Two steps forward, one step back?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy Updated

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

12.02

Foreign intel chief: Russian economy vulnerable to every new sanctions package

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

12.02

Shipping line Tallink to make layoffs

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo