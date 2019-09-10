ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Imports decreased in July 2019 compared to July 2018.
Imports decreased in July 2019 compared to July 2018. Source: ERR
News

Estonian exports decreased by two percent in July while goods imported increased by five percent. The amount of exported products of Estonian origin also decreased to its lowest share in recent years.

In July, exports from Estonia amounted to €1.2 billion and imports to Estonia to €1.4 billion at current prices, figures released by Statistics Estonia show. The comparison was made with July 2018.

The exports of mineral products such as shale oil, motor spirit, and fuel additives decreased by nearly half, but the decline was offset by increased exports in other commodity groups. The trade deficit was €211 million, which was €88 million more than in the same period last year.

In July, the top destination countries of Estonia's exports were Finland, Latvia and Sweden.

Electrical equipment, base metals and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland. Mineral products such as fuel additives, electricity, agricultural products, food preparations (milk and beer) to Latvia. Prefabricated wood buildings, wood and articles of wood such as pulpwood and sawn timber were exported to Sweden.

The biggest decrease occurred in exports of mineral products to Saudi Arabia which was down by €46 million. The biggest increase occurred in exports to Lithuania which were up by €22 million, Denmark which has an increase of €19 million, and Latvia. The biggest increase in exports to Lithuania was in cars and the main increase to Denmark and Latvia was of mineral products.

The biggest share in exports of goods was held by electrical equipment (15 percent of Estonia's total exports), followed by mineral products (12 percent) and mechanical appliances (10 percent).

The biggest impact on the decline in exports came from mineral products which was down by €125 million. The biggest increases were in exports of transport equipment which both has an increased by €26 million.

The exports of goods of Estonian origin decreased by 10 percent compared to July 2018, while re-exports increased by 16 percent. In the exports of goods of Estonian origin, the biggest decrease was in the exports of mineral products and the biggest increase was in mechanical appliances and miscellaneous manufactured articles.

In July, the main countries of consignment were Finland (13 percent of Estonia's total imports), Germany (11 percent) , Lithuania and Russia (both 10 percent).

The main commodities imported were: mineral products and base metals, and articles of base metal from Finland; transport equipment and mechanical appliances from Germany; mineral products, agricultural products and food preparations from Lithuania; and mineral products from Russia.

Imports increased the most from Russia (up by €25 million), Sweden and Finland. From Russia, imports of mechanical appliances, from Sweden of transport equipment, and from Finland of mineral products increased the most.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products, transport equipment and electrical equipment.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires "Intrastat" and "Exports (sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)", the due dates of which were, respectively, 14 and 15 July 2019, and on the customs declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics Estonia on 21 July 2019.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

economyexportsimports


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

Opinion
Business
06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

16:49

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

16:14

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

15:32

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

15:05

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

14:38

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

14:14

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

13:41

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

12:41

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

12:38

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

12:10

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

11:40

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

11:10

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10:30

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

09.09

NATO scrambled three times to intercept Russian military aircraft

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: